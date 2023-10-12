Israel's new war cabinet vows to wipe Hamas off the earth

Middle East

Reuters
12 October, 2023, 11:55 am
Last modified: 12 October, 2023, 01:15 pm

Related News

Israel's new war cabinet vows to wipe Hamas off the earth

Hamas gunmen invaded Israel from the Gaza Strip on Saturday in a surprise assault that killed at least 1,200 people, the deadliest Palestinian fighter attack in Israeli history

Reuters
12 October, 2023, 11:55 am
Last modified: 12 October, 2023, 01:15 pm
Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu attends a special session of the Knesset, Israel&#039;s parliament, to approve and swear in a new right-wing government, in Jerusalem December 29, 2022. REUTERS/Amir Cohen/Pool
Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu attends a special session of the Knesset, Israel's parliament, to approve and swear in a new right-wing government, in Jerusalem December 29, 2022. REUTERS/Amir Cohen/Pool

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu forged an emergency government on Wednesday to direct war against Hamas, and his defence minister vowed to wipe the Palestinian fighter group "off the face of the earth" over its deadly weekend attack.

Hamas gunmen invaded Israel from the Gaza Strip on Saturday in a surprise assault that killed at least 1,200 people, the deadliest Palestinian fighter attack in Israeli history.

Israel has responded with a massive bombardment of Gaza that has killed 1,055, and deployed thousands of troops around the enclave amid growing expectations it will launch a ground invasion to destroy Hamas.

In a joint statement, Netanyahu and former defence chief and centrist opposition party leader Benny Gantz said they had agreed to form an emergency government comprising the two leaders and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant.

Netanyahu said later in televised remarks they had put aside their differences "because the fate of our state is on the line."

"We are fighting a cruel enemy, worse than ISIS," Netanyahu said alongside Gantz and Gallant, comparing the group's attack with brutal killings carried out by Islamic State.

Gallant, the defence minister, said: "We will wipe this thing called Hamas, ISIS-Gaza, off the face of the earth. It will cease to exist."

Gantz, a former Israeli defence chief and general, said it was a time to join together and win. "There is a time for peace and a time for war. Now is a time for war," he said.

During the fighting with Hamas in Gaza, the emergency government will not take up any unrelated policy or laws, Netanyahu and Gantz said in their joint statement.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid was not expected to join the emergency government at this stage.

World+Biz

Israel / Palestine / Benjamin Netanyahu

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

'Transparency holds key importance for Spanish investors'

4h | Panorama
Israel vs Hamas on the battlefield: When might meets guile

Israel vs Hamas on the battlefield: When might meets guile

1d | Panorama
Photo: TBS/ Salahuddin Ahmed

What should be the minimum wage for garment workers?

1d | Panorama
Cracks run through a partially dried-up river bed. Photo: REUTERS

Unlocking every dollar for a world in crisis

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Mohammed Deif - the Palestinian mastermind

Mohammed Deif - the Palestinian mastermind

14m | TBS World
Apple made its first ‘carbon neutral’ product

Apple made its first ‘carbon neutral’ product

44m | Tech Talk
What world leaders said about the surprise attack by Hamas in Israel?

What world leaders said about the surprise attack by Hamas in Israel?

13h | TBS World
Israel is targeting Palestinian hospitals, mosques and schools

Israel is targeting Palestinian hospitals, mosques and schools

14h | TBS World