Israel's Netanyahu calls for 'national unity government'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday called on Israel's opposition to form a government of national unity as the country reeled under a deadly assault by Palestinian fighter group Hamas.

"I call on opposition leaders to immediately form an emergency government of national unity without any preconditions," Netanyahu said in a televised speech.

Netanyahu, who sits at the head of a hard-right coalition government, is facing one of the biggest crises in Israel's history after Hamas launched its surprise attack on Saturday morning.

In his speech on Monday, he said the government planned to regain control of the territory and "eliminate terrorists" still present in Israel.

Israel planned to carry out a "massive" assault against Hamas with "unprecedented force" and "strengthen other fronts in the north against Hezbollah" in Lebanon, as well as in the occupied West Bank, he said.

Netanyahu said he will also continue to campaign for international support and work for the "unity of the people" by forming the national unity government.

