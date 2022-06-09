Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, medics say

Middle East

Reuters
09 June, 2022, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2022, 07:48 pm

Related News

Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, medics say

The Israeli military said forces "conducted counterterrorism activities to confiscate terror funds" in the town near Hebron. It said it responded with riot disperal means and live fire when dozens of Palestinians hurled rocks and explosive devices at the soldiers

Reuters
09 June, 2022, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2022, 07:48 pm
People react as they hold the body of Palestinian Mahmoud Abu Ayhour, who was killed by Israeli forces during clashes in Halhoul, at a hospital in Hebron, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, June 9, 2022. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
People react as they hold the body of Palestinian Mahmoud Abu Ayhour, who was killed by Israeli forces during clashes in Halhoul, at a hospital in Hebron, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, June 9, 2022. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Israeli soldiers killed a Palestinian man and wounded six others in the occupied West Bank town of Halhoul on Thursday, Palestinian medical officials said.

The Israeli military said forces "conducted counterterrorism activities to confiscate terror funds" in the town near Hebron. It said it responded with riot disperal means and live fire when dozens of Palestinians hurled rocks and explosive devices at the soldiers.

Witnesses said the Israeli army entered Halhoul and sealed off a currency exchange office, leading to confrontations with residents who hurled rocks at the troops.

The Palestinian foreign ministry described the killing of the 27-year-old man, a father, as an Israeli "execution" and called for international protection for the Palestinians.

Violence in territories where Palestinians seek statehood has simmered since US-sponsored peace talks stalled in 2014. It has flared again since January, with Israeli raids that have killed at least 47 Palestinians and Arab street attacks that have killed 19 people in Israel and the West Bank.

World+Biz

Israel / Israel - Palestine Conflict

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma’s statements against the most respected figure in Islam caused an immediate upheaval among the Muslim majority countries

A collective outcry in defense of Islam’s Prophet. What about India’s Muslims?

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Enforced disappearance, a Pakistani court ruling and us 

10h | Panorama
Photo caption: Banga Bazar interpreters assist foreign buyers who visit the market and help them bargain with shop owners. TBS illustration 

The Banga Bazar interpreters who speak half a dozen languages 

12h | Panorama
A member of the team double Expresso Shot explains to a stall visitor their project. Photo: Courtesy

From improving vaccination to identifying refugees, Bangladeshi youth come up with innovative use of blockchain

10h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

How will farms be in the future?

How will farms be in the future?

57m | Videos
What is budget?

What is budget?

57m | Videos
Tax beneficiaries in the proposed budget

Tax beneficiaries in the proposed budget

1h | Videos
Whom will the tax structure hurt?

Whom will the tax structure hurt?

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

2
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

4
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

5
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

6
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble