Israeli troops kill Palestinian during West Bank raid, medics say

Middle East

Reuters
26 April, 2022, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2022, 03:14 pm

Related News

Israeli troops kill Palestinian during West Bank raid, medics say

Reuters
26 April, 2022, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2022, 03:14 pm
A Palestinian woman holds her mobile phone as she walks near Israeli security force members during clashes with Palestinians which erupted over Israel&#039;s demolition of a shop in the Palestinian neighbourhood of Silwan in East Jerusalem June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian woman holds her mobile phone as she walks near Israeli security force members during clashes with Palestinians which erupted over Israel's demolition of a shop in the Palestinian neighbourhood of Silwan in East Jerusalem June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israeli troops killed a Palestinian and wounded three others during an arrest raid in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, the Palestinian health ministry said.

The Israeli military said its soldiers had opened fire after rocks and firebombs were thrown at them when they entered a refugee camp near the city of Jericho.

Israel has stepped up military operations in the West Bank, where Palestinians seek an independent state, after a spate of lethal street attacks in Israeli cities last month.

The Palestinian health ministry said a 20-year-old man, Ahmed Ibrahim Oweidat, had died after being shot in the head. Three people were wounded and being treated in hospital.

Palestinian Prime Minister Muhammad Shtayyeh condemned the killing and denounced "Israeli crimes" in the West Bank.

An Israeli army spokesperson said troops were conducting "counterterrorism activity to apprehend wanted suspects" in the Aqabat Jabr Refugee Camp when they were attacked by dozens of Palestinians.

"The rioters burned tyres, and hurled rocks and Molotov cocktails at the soldiers. The soldiers responded with riot dispersal means and live ammunition," the spokesperson said, adding that no Israeli soldiers were injured.

Witnesses confirmed that Palestinians had thrown rocks at the troops. Two Palestinians, a father and son, were detained by the Israeli forces, locals said.

The killing comes against a backdrop of recent violence in the West Bank and Israel.

Since March 22, Arab assailants have killed 14 people in Israel, including three police officers, and Israeli forces have killed at least 17 Palestinians, among them gunmen and civilians, in the West Bank, medics said.

World+Biz

Israel-Palestine conflict / Palestine crisis / Palestine-Israel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The home is bright, naturally lit, and aerated as possible, resonating the namesake ‘Noor’. Photo: Noor A Alam

Noor residence: A retreat to fond memories

4h | Habitat
The founders of MILE from left to right Shazid Dastagir, Imran Jahan Digonto and Kuraish Bin Quader. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Mile: A green entry in the bike-sharing business

6h | Panorama
When defending a playground becomes a ‘crime’

When defending a playground becomes a ‘crime’

18h | Panorama
Members and activists of Azov regiment take part in a protest against local elections in pro-Russian rebel-held areas of eastern Ukraine on 20 May, 2016. Photo: Reuters

Azov Battalion: The far-right defenders of Mariupol making Putin’s words ring true

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Catechu farmers facing hard days in Rajshahi

Catechu farmers facing hard days in Rajshahi

17h | Videos
Emmanuel Macron wins French presidential election

Emmanuel Macron wins French presidential election

17h | Videos
When will expatriates travel at lower fares?

When will expatriates travel at lower fares?

17h | Videos
Micro packaging turning into environmental, public health hazard

Micro packaging turning into environmental, public health hazard

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture used on representational purposes. Photo: Shutterstock
Infrastructure

Dhaka city subway project is risky, ambitious: Experts

2
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

3
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours

4
photo: Bayezid Hasan, Coca-Cola Bangladesh
Splash

Bulbuli: Rituraj and Nandita’s journey to Coke Studio Bangla

5
KGH Chapter 2. Photo: Collected
Splash

Amazon Prime Video acquires OTT Rights for KGF: Chapter 2

6
We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?
Energy

We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?