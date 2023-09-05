Israeli troops kill Palestinian during West Bank clash, medics say

Middle East

Reuters
05 September, 2023, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2023, 12:55 pm

The West Bank, among areas where Palestinians seek statehood, has seen violence surge over the last year-and-a-half amid long-deadlocked US-sponsored peacemaking efforts

Photo: AP/UNB
Photo: AP/UNB

Israeli troops killed a Palestinian and wounded another during a clash in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, witnesses and medics said, while the military said it had fired on gunmen and uncovered a cache of homemade bombs.

The West Bank, among areas where Palestinians seek statehood, has seen violence surge over the last year-and-a-half amid long-deadlocked US-sponsored peacemaking efforts.

Israel's military said troops entered Nur Shams camp near the town of Tulkarm to seize bombs manufactured by local militants, and fired back after coming under attack from gunmen.

Medical officials said a 21-year-old local man was killed and a second Palestinian wounded. There was no immediate claim from any militant group of a connection to either man.

