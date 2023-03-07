Israeli troops kill at least 6 Palestinians in new Jenin raid

Middle East

TBS Report
07 March, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 07 March, 2023, 10:20 pm

Israeli troops raided Jenin on Tuesday, 7 March, 2023. Photo: Raneen Sawafta/Reuters
Israeli troops raided Jenin on Tuesday, 7 March, 2023. Photo: Raneen Sawafta/Reuters

Israeli soldiers, in their latest raid in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, have killed at least six Palestinians and injured 11 others, according to the health ministry of the Palestinian Authority (PA).

Two of the injured were in critical condition, the ministry reported in a statement on Tuesday (7 March).

The Israeli army said "security forces are currently operating in the Jenin [refugee] camp" in the northern West Bank, but gave no further details. The situation was still ongoing, reports Al Jazeera.

A house was surrounded and attacked with powerful weapons, witnesses told Al Jazeera. Social media footage surfaced of helicopters flying over a column of military vehicles entering the city.

According to Israel's Channel 12 news, Israeli authorities claimed one of the Palestinian men they murdered was accused of murdering two brothers last week from an illegal settlement close to the Palestinian village of Huwara.

Israeli settlers opened fire on Palestinians in the town overnight on Monday. The village had been the scene of a violent outburst last week by dozens of settlers seeking retaliation for the shooting of the two Israelis as they sat in their car.

In Huwara, groups of what the military referred to as "a number of violent rioters" were dispersed by Israeli army and border police forces. Social media users posted videos of a group of black-clad youths attacking a Palestinian car before the driver was able to escape.

On what was the Jewish holiday of Purim, other footage appeared to show Israeli soldiers dancing alongside Jewish settlers in the area. "Huwara has been conquered, gentlemen!" a voice is heard announcing in Hebrew.

After two brothers were shot by a suspected Palestinian assailant while they were in their car at a neighbouring checkpoint last week, Israelis burned dozens of cars and set homes on fire in Huwara.

When ultra-nationalist Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who is in charge of some areas of the administration of the West Bank, claimed Huwara should be "erased," the rampage – which a top Israeli commander called a "pogrom" – sparked global anger and condemnation. Then, Smotrich made a partially retracting statement.

