Israeli troops kill knife-wielding Palestinian in West Bank, army says
Israeli troops shot dead a knife-wielding Palestinian assailant in the occupied West Bank on Friday, the army said.
Citing an initial investigation, it said in a statement that the man had arrived at a junction near the Jewish settlement of Ariel in a car, got out and "armed with a knife, ran toward the bus station where civilians and IDF soldiers were standing".
There was no immediate Palestinian comment on the incident.
The West Bank has seen sporadic violence since US-sponsored talks on founding a Palestinian state alongside Israel stalled in 2014.