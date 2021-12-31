Israeli troops kill knife-wielding Palestinian in West Bank, army says

Middle East

Reuters
31 December, 2021, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 31 December, 2021, 04:10 pm

Related News

Israeli troops kill knife-wielding Palestinian in West Bank, army says

Reuters
31 December, 2021, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 31 December, 2021, 04:10 pm
Buildings in the Palestinian village of Nazlat Isa near Tulkarm in the Israeli-occupied West Bank are seen behind the Israeli barrier and from the Arab-Israeli village of Baqa al-Gharbiyye, Israel February 1, 2020/ Reuters
Buildings in the Palestinian village of Nazlat Isa near Tulkarm in the Israeli-occupied West Bank are seen behind the Israeli barrier and from the Arab-Israeli village of Baqa al-Gharbiyye, Israel February 1, 2020/ Reuters

Israeli troops shot dead a knife-wielding Palestinian assailant in the occupied West Bank on Friday, the army said.

Citing an initial investigation, it said in a statement that the man had arrived at a junction near the Jewish settlement of Ariel in a car, got out and "armed with a knife, ran toward the bus station where civilians and IDF soldiers were standing".

There was no immediate Palestinian comment on the incident.

The West Bank has seen sporadic violence since US-sponsored talks on founding a Palestinian state alongside Israel stalled in 2014.

World+Biz

Israel / Israel-Palestine conflict / Gaza / West Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Is the US gradually losing the Middle East to China?

4h | Panorama
A new, highly transmissible Covid-19 variant will most likely appear in the fall. Photo: Reuters

What to expect from the world in 2022

5h | Panorama
The chanachur company has 45 vans that sell the snack across Dhaka and Chattogram. Photo: Saqlain Rizve.

Jamai Bou chanachur: The tale and tribulations of a 30 year old street snack business 

7h | Panorama
It takes around a month to hatch duck eggs following the husk-hurricane method. Many families in Netrokona’s Madan upazila have become solvent by hatching ducklings this way. Photo: TBS

Husk and hurricane lamp: Netrokona man’s unique way of hatching ducklings

7h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Zoo or prison?

Zoo or prison?

3h | Videos
Last moment preparation of international trade fair 2022

Last moment preparation of international trade fair 2022

3h | Videos
The Ashes: A Love Story

The Ashes: A Love Story

3h | Videos
Talented Oishi's hidden treasure

Talented Oishi's hidden treasure

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

3
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market

4
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report

5
Photo: Collected
Banking

BB governor instructs banks to standardise freshers’ salaries  

6
Bangladesh Bank logo
Banking

Bank accounts to be inoperable after 6 months of inactivity