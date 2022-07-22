Israeli strike kills three soldiers in Syria, Syrian state media says

Middle East

Reuters
22 July, 2022, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 22 July, 2022, 01:49 pm

Related News

Israeli strike kills three soldiers in Syria, Syrian state media says

Reuters
22 July, 2022, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 22 July, 2022, 01:49 pm
A damaged building is seen in the aftermath of a counter-terrorism mission conducted by the US Special Operations Forces in Atmeh, Syria, February 3, 2022 in this picture obtained from social media. Photo :Reuters
A damaged building is seen in the aftermath of a counter-terrorism mission conducted by the US Special Operations Forces in Atmeh, Syria, February 3, 2022 in this picture obtained from social media. Photo :Reuters

 An Israeli missile attack on Friday near Damascus killed three soldiers and wounded seven more, Syrian state media reported, in what a war monitor said was the 17th Israeli attack on Syrian territory this year.

The Israeli military said it does not comment on foreign reports.

Israel has been carrying out strikes for years against what it has described as Iranian and Iran-backed targets in Syria, where Tehran has deployed forces in support of President Bashar al-Assad since the Syrian war began in 2011.

Citing a military source, Syria's SANA news agency said Israel "carried out an aerial aggression" at 00:32 am, (2132 GMT Thursday), firing missiles from the Golan Heights targeting "a number of positions in the vicinity of Damascus".

Syrian air defences managed to shoot down some of the missiles, SANA added.

The attack also caused material damage, SANA reported, without providing further details.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Israeli missiles had been fired at targets including air force intelligence offices in the area of Mezze air base on the western edge of Damascus.

An Iranian weapons store in the area of Sayyida Zeinab - a shrine on the southern outskirts of Damascus - was also destroyed, said the Observatory, which reports on the war using what it describes as a network of sources on all sides.

Reuters could not independently verify the SANA or Observatory reports.

The Syrian government last reported an Israeli attack on 2 July which it said targeted an area south of the Mediterranean city of Tartus and injured two civilians.

In June, Syria briefly halted flights to and from Damascus airport after saying an Israeli attack damaged the airstrip and a terminal. 

Iran said two officers from its Revolutionary Guards were killed in an Israeli air strike in Syria in March, prompting Tehran to vow revenge. 

World+Biz

Israel / syria

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Causes of inflation

Causes of inflation

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

What do the consumers say?

4h | Panorama
A man waits inside a three-wheeler near a line to buy petrol from a fuel station, amid the country&#039;s economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka on 23 May 2022. Photo: Reuters

The worst inflation situations of all time

4h | Panorama
A move against dollar dominance. Photographer: Bloomberg

The mobile phone is Asia’s hedge against the dollar

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How was the energy crisis of the 70s?

How was the energy crisis of the 70s?

4h | Videos
Countries that are at risk of default after Sri Lanka

Countries that are at risk of default after Sri Lanka

4h | Videos
How are people adapting to load shedding?

How are people adapting to load shedding?

4h | Videos
More unrests feared in Sri Lanka

More unrests feared in Sri Lanka

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

3
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

4
Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case
Bangladesh

Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case

5
From buying house employee to owner of industrial group
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group

6
Amanat Shah Lungi is the first brand to introduce stitched lungi in Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From Amanat Shah to Miah: Bangladesh’s lungi giant goes online