Israeli settlers build new outposts amid rising West Bank violence

Middle East

Reuters
23 June, 2023, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2023, 09:36 pm

Related News

Israeli settlers build new outposts amid rising West Bank violence

Reuters
23 June, 2023, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2023, 09:36 pm
Daniella Weiss, an Israeli settler leader speaks to Israeli men during her interview with Reuters in the settlement outpost of Har Hemed near the settlement of Kedumim in the Israeli-occupied West Bank February 20, 2020. Picture taken February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Daniella Weiss, an Israeli settler leader speaks to Israeli men during her interview with Reuters in the settlement outpost of Har Hemed near the settlement of Kedumim in the Israeli-occupied West Bank February 20, 2020. Picture taken February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israel's national security minister on Friday urged tougher military action against Palestinian militants in the occupied West Bank and urged Israeli settlers to expand their presence there despite surging violence and international calls for a halt to new construction.

Itamar Ben-Gvir, a far-right member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government, was speaking at a settler outpost - one of several the Israeli military said had been discovered across the West Bank since Thursday but were not authorised.

They would be dismantled "according to enforcement priorities", a military statement said without elaborating.

The developments followed some of the worst violence in years involving Palestinians, Israeli forces and Jewish settlers in the West Bank in the past week.

"We have your backs, run to the hilltops, settle the land," National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said during his visit.

The United Nations human rights chief in Geneva on Friday the situation "risks spiralling out of control" and he urged Israel to "bring its actions into line with international law".

But Ben-Gvir called for tougher action.

"We must launch a military operation, bring down buildings, eliminate terrorists, not one or two but dozens and hundreds and if necessary thousands," he said.

"Because, ultimately, it is the only way we will seize this place, strengthen our hold and restore security to the residents."

Most countries deem Jewish settlements built on land Israel seized in the 1967 Middle East war as illegal. Their expansion has for decades been among the most contentious issues between Israel, the international community and Palestinians, who say they undermine a viable future Palestinian state.

The Yedioth Ahronoth daily reported at least seven new outposts were built in the West Bank since Thursday with the government's knowledge.

The new construction follows an announcement on Wednesday by Netanyahu of plans for 1,000 new homes in the Eli settlement in response to a Palestinian gun attack in the area the previous day that killed four Israelis.

According to the Israeli watchdog Peace Now, Eli was built in 1984 and some 4,600 settlers reside there. Palestinians in the area say they were dispossessed of their land to allow for the settlement's expansion over the years.

Tuesday's shooting came a day after an Israeli raid on Jenin that led to an hours-long gunbattle between Palestinian fighters and Israeli forces backed by helicopter gunships. Seven Palestinians were killed and more than 90 wounded and seven Israeli personnel were also wounded.

In retaliation for that attack, hundreds of Israeli settlers rampaged through Palestinian towns in the West Bank such as Turmus Ayya, killing a 25-year-old Palestinian father and setting dozens of houses and cars ablaze.

Military spokesman Daniel Hagari said police arrested three people on suspicion of involvement in the rampages. The army had not been adequately prepared for the outburst of settler violence, he said.

"What happened in Turmus Ayya, the nationalist crime, is a severe event that we should prevent. We failed to prevent it," he told a news briefing.

"We will do our lesson-learning and investigate ourselves as well in order to prevent this kind of event from occurring," he said.

The Palestinian foreign ministry condemned Israel's new settlement projects, which it said were part of its plan to de facto annex the West Bank.

Israel is "permanently closing the door to any opportunity for a political solution to the conflict," it said.

Israel cites biblical, historical and political ties to the West Bank as its justification for claiming the land, and says construction there follows a building permit process.

Since taking office in January, Netanyahu's religious-nationalist coalition has approved the promotion of more than 7,000 new housing units, most deep in the West Bank. It also amended a law to clear the way for settlers to return to four settlements that had previously been evacuated.

According to the United Nations, some 700,000 settlers live in 279 settlements across the West Bank and East Jerusalem, up from 520,000 in 2012.

Top News / World+Biz

Israel / Palestine / West Bank settlements

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The design of the new Xpander looks more mature compared to the previous model and goes with the purpose it is built for. Photo: Akif Hamid

2023 Mitsubishi Xpander: Versatile family vehicle for modern lifestyle

8h | Wheels
Pankaj Mishra. Sketch: TBS

US shouldn't mistake Modi for India

10h | Panorama
There are force-sensing resistors attached beneath the fabric. When one of them is pressed, an SMS alert with a real-time geographical location is sent to predefined contacts in a smartphone. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The quest for an 'affordable' dress that detects sexual harassment

10h | Panorama
12 years on bank board: A move that may frustrate fight against NPL

12 years on bank board: A move that may frustrate fight against NPL

1d | Analysis

More Videos from TBS

Green Energy Ecosystem in Bangladesh: A Roundtable Discussion

Green Energy Ecosystem in Bangladesh: A Roundtable Discussion

1d | TBS Round Table
Want to shop at Amazon? Cross-border digital trade coming

Want to shop at Amazon? Cross-border digital trade coming

1d | TBS Insight
DU celebrated International Yoga Day for the first time

DU celebrated International Yoga Day for the first time

1d | TBS Today
Search for Titan enters decisive phase

Search for Titan enters decisive phase

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

3
Bangladesh joining BRICS. What now?
Economy

Bangladesh joining BRICS. What now?

4
BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September
Banking

BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed