Israeli settlements 'impede peace': UN Security Council

Middle East

BSS/AFP
21 February, 2023, 11:50 am
Last modified: 21 February, 2023, 11:54 am

Related News

Israeli settlements 'impede peace': UN Security Council

BSS/AFP
21 February, 2023, 11:50 am
Last modified: 21 February, 2023, 11:54 am
United Nations Security Council meets after Russia recognized two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities, in New York City, US February 21, 2022. Photo :Reuters
United Nations Security Council meets after Russia recognized two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities, in New York City, US February 21, 2022. Photo :Reuters

The UN Security Council expressed its "dismay" with plans by Israel's hard-right government to retroactively legalize settlements in occupied Palestinian lands, warning in a statement Monday that such measures "impede peace."

"The Security Council reiterates that continuing Israeli settlement activities are dangerously imperiling the viability of the two-State solution," the Council said in a statement supported by all 15 members but which does not have the binding force of a resolution considered last week.

Israel was quick to hit back at the declaration, with the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saying it denied the "historic" rights of the Jewish people.

"The UN Security Council has issued a one-sided statement which denies the rights of Jews to live in our historic homeland," Netanyahu's office said in a statement.

The UN statement "fails to mention the Palestinian terror attacks" in which Israelis were killed in recent weeks, it added, saying it "should never have been made and the United States should never have joined it".

The earlier draft resolution, proposed by the United Arab Emirates, had called on Israel to "immediately and completely cease" settlement activities in occupied Palestinian areas.

Diplomatic sources told AFP Monday that the draft, condemning "all attempts at annexation, including decisions and measures by Israel regarding settlements, including settlement outposts" had been dropped and would be replaced by the new statement issued by the president of the Security Council.

The draft resolution had also reiterated the demand "that Israel immediately and completely cease all settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem."

The initiative provoked opposition from the United States, which has the right of veto in the Council.

The White House said it was "deeply dismayed" by the plans.

Washington had at the same time denounced the announcement a few days earlier by the Israeli security cabinet of the legalization of nine settlements in the occupied West Bank.

The new statement on Monday said the Council "strongly opposes all unilateral measures that impede peace, including, inter alia, Israeli construction and expansion of settlements, confiscation of Palestinians' land, and the 'legalization' of settlement outposts, demolition of Palestinians' homes and displacement of Palestinian civilians."

Asked if the new declaration was a disappointment, the Palestinian envoy to the UN, Riyad Mansour, stressed the fact that is was a unanimous stance by the Security Council.

"We have a united front," he said. "To isolate one side is a step in the right direction. We are fast approaching a breaking point that no one should care to explore."

He said the message needed to be "translated into a time-bound action plan at concerted effort by the UN and its member states to set us on a different path. One that leads to freedom, justice and peace."

World+Biz

UN / Israel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How knowing more than one language boosts your income

How knowing more than one language boosts your income

16h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The Inheritors: A glimpse into the decadent lives of Dhaka's high society

22h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Get enchanted with Patar Golpo's custom-made scented candles

1d | Brands
Photo: Collected

Elevate your home decor with a blend of tradition and modernity

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Bangla language used on tags of exported garments

Bangla language used on tags of exported garments

1h | TBS Stories
Hypersonic Missile; A new era of missile competition

Hypersonic Missile; A new era of missile competition

16h | TBS World
Submarine cable changed the life of Charbashi

Submarine cable changed the life of Charbashi

1d | TBS Stories
Duck meat hotel business booming in Rajshahi

Duck meat hotel business booming in Rajshahi

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

3
Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms
Corporates

Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms

4
The five-storied China building bears a striking resemblance to a government school with plenty of windows on each floor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The curious history of the 'China Building' in Azimpur

5
Photo: TBS
RMG

Bangladesh RMGs under US review for alleged counterfeits

6
Walton launches affordable e-bike
Corporates

Walton launches affordable e-bike