Israeli police raid Al-Aqsa mosque, rockets fired from Gaza

Middle East

Reuters
05 April, 2023, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2023, 11:37 pm

Related News

Israeli police raid Al-Aqsa mosque, rockets fired from Gaza

Reuters
05 April, 2023, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2023, 11:37 pm
Israeli security forces take position at the Al-Aqsa compound, also known to Jews as the Temple Mount, while tension arises during clashes with Palestinians in Jerusalem&#039;s Old City, April 5, 2023. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israeli security forces take position at the Al-Aqsa compound, also known to Jews as the Temple Mount, while tension arises during clashes with Palestinians in Jerusalem's Old City, April 5, 2023. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israeli police raided Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque before dawn on Wednesday to try to clear groups it said were barricaded inside, leading to clashes with worshippers and triggering an exchange of crossborder fire with Gaza.

The incident came during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and on the eve of the Jewish Passover, stoking fears of further violence at the mosque compound, a flashpoint in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Palestinian militants fired at least nine rockets from Gaza into Israel, prompting air strikes from Israel which hit what it said were weapon production sites for the Islamist group Hamas, which controls the blockaded coastal enclave.

Hamas did not claim responsibility for the rocket attacks but said they were a response to the raid on Al-Aqsa, where clashes in 2021 set off a 10-day war with Gaza.

Ground-shaking explosions from the airstrikes rocked Gaza. Witnesses said Israeli tanks also shelled Hamas positions.

"We are not interested in an escalation but we are ready for any scenario," Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari said.

Israeli police attack worshippers in Jerusalem's Al Aqsa

The Al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem's Old City, is Islam's third holiest site and tens of thousands come to pray there during Ramadan. It is also Judaism's most sacred site, revered as Temple Mount, a vestige of the two biblical Jewish temples.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said 12 Palestinians had sustained injuries during the raid, including from rubber-tipped bullets and beatings, in clashes with police. It said Israeli forces had prevented its medics from reaching the area.

"In the yard to the eastern part of the compound, the police fired tear gas and stun grenades," said Fahmi Abbas, a worshipper who was at the mosque when the raid occurred. "Then they stormed in and started beating everyone."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the situation had been caused by "extremists" who barricaded themselves inside the mosque with weapons, stones and fireworks.

"Israel is committed to maintaining freedom of worship , free access to all religions and the status quo on the Temple Mount and will not allow violent extremists to change that," he said in a statement.

Stun grenades

Videos circulating on social media, which Reuters could not independently verify, showed fireworks going off and police beating people inside one of the mosque buildings. Police video showed police entering the building while fire crackers exploded in the darkness.

"I was sitting on a chair reciting (the Koran)," an elderly woman told Reuters outside the mosque, struggling to catch her breath. "They hurled stun grenades, one of them hit my chest," she said, crying.

Israeli police said officers entered the compound after what it called masked agitators locked themselves inside the mosque and after attempts to remove them by dialogue failed.

More than 350 people inside were arrested and removed from the compound, police said.

"Throughout the presence of police forces in the compound, stones were thrown and multiple firecrackers were set off inside the mosque by many law-breaking individuals and rioters," the police statement said, adding that two officers were wounded.

Thousands of worshippers had been spending the night in the mosque compound amid fears of possible clashes with Jewish visitors to the site for Passover.

More than 350 arrests in Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa compound: Israel police

Under a longstanding "status quo" arrangement governing the compound, non-Muslims can visit but only Muslims are allowed to worship. Some Jewish visitors have increasingly prayed there despite that arrangement.

The Waqf, the Jordanian-appointed Islamic organisation that manages the complex, described the police actions as a "flagrant assault on the identity and the function of the mosque as a place of worship for Muslims alone".

Condemnation

"Leaders on all sides must act responsibly and refrain from steps that could escalate tensions," said the UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Tor Wennesland.

The United States said it was alarmed by the violence.

The Arab League condemned Israel's "extremist approach" and said it would hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and China asked the 15-member United Nations Security Council to discuss the situation behind closed-doors on Thursday, said diplomats.

The UAE's foreign ministry also said "worshippers should not barricade themselves inside the mosque and places of worship with weapons and explosives".

Jordan and Egypt, both involved in recent US-backed efforts to de-escalate Israel-Palestinian tensions, issued separate statements condemning the incident. Saudi Arabia, with which Israel hopes to normalise ties, said Israel's "storming" of Al-Aqsa undermined peace efforts.

Israel holding over 1,000 without charge, most since 2003

"Israel's aggression against the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound is an egregious assault on the basic right of Palestinians to worship freely in their holy site," the Palestinian foreign ministry said in a statement.

With Israel still reeling from weeks of protests over Netanyahu's plans to rein in the powers of the Supreme Court, the incident added to an already fevered political atmosphere.

Far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who has responsibility for the police but not the armed forces, called for a harsh response from Israel.

"Hamas rockets require more than blasting dunes and empty sites. It's time to rip heads off in Gaza," he said in a tweet. 

In the West Bank town of Beit Ummar, protesters burned tyres and threw rocks and explosive devices at Israeli soldiers, one of whom was shot and wounded. Separately, a gunman opened fire on an army checkpoint between Jerusalem and Bethlehem without causing any casualties.

Top News / World+Biz

Palestine crisis / Palestine-Israel / Israel - Palestine Conflict

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Shop owners carry their cash box, which burnt in Bangabazar’s devastating fire. The photo was taken on Wednesday. Photo: Rajib Dhar

A day of distress, dismay and delight at the debris 

1h | Features
The reality of being a law graduate in Bangladesh

The reality of being a law graduate in Bangladesh

1d | Features
Photo: Shafiqul Islam/TBS

Bangabazar: From a humble beginning to a daring existence

1d | Panorama
Arsalan Zaman. Sketch: TBS

Breaking the cycle of child labour: Empowering vulnerable children through education and skills training

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Other world leaders who faced criminal charge

Other world leaders who faced criminal charge

4h | TBS World
“Bangladesh can be the leader of cotton recycling very soon” - Teresa Albor

“Bangladesh can be the leader of cotton recycling very soon” - Teresa Albor

7h | Corporate Talks
Even Eid season, the activity decreased in footwear factories of Brahmanbaria

Even Eid season, the activity decreased in footwear factories of Brahmanbaria

9h | TBS Stories
NASA announces first crewed moon mission in 50 years

NASA announces first crewed moon mission in 50 years

12h | TBS Science

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

4
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties

5
Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine
Bangladesh

Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine

6
Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka
Economy

Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka