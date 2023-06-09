Israeli police gun down Palestinian at Rantis checkpoint

TBS Report
09 June, 2023, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2023, 07:46 pm

Israeli police gun down Palestinian at Rantis checkpoint

TBS Report
09 June, 2023, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2023, 07:46 pm
Israeli troops stand guard at a shooting attack scene in the Jordan Valley, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank April 7,2023. REUTERS/Mohammed Torokman
Israeli troops stand guard at a shooting attack scene in the Jordan Valley, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank April 7,2023. REUTERS/Mohammed Torokman

A Palestinian man was gunned down by Israeli forces near the Rantis crossing west of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian health ministry and the Israeli army.

On Friday, Israeli soldiers shot and killed 29-year-old Mahdi Biadsa as he approached the checkpoint in a car they claimed had been stolen, reports Al Jazeera.

The military added that Biadsa "attacked an IDF [Israel Defense Forces] soldier and attempted to steal his weapon" as the vehicle was being searched.

A Hamas official stated the incident proved that "resistance in the West Bank is ready and able to confront the crimes of the occupation," without claiming responsibility.

Tensions rise in the region as Israel's most conservative government increases the frequency of its military raids in the occupied territories.

At least 158 Palestinians, including 26 children, have been killed by Israeli forces since the beginning of the year, according to the Palestinian news agency Wafa.

The Israeli military killed 36 Palestinians throughout the course of a four-day assault on the blockaded Gaza Strip in May, contributing to the overall death toll, adds the Al Jazeera report.

Israel captured the West Bank and East Jerusalem in the 1967 Middle East War, and since then, more than 700,000 Israelis have made their homes in settlements there.

Yamaha MT-15 V2

Top 3 150-160cc naked sports bikes in Bangladesh

5h | Wheels
Infograph: TBS

Balancing lives and livelihoods: How can South Asia prepare for the next pandemic?

7h | Panorama
Earning more money isn’t exactly a priority for Messi, already one of the world’s richest athletes. Photo: Bloomberg

Why Lionel Messi chose Miami over Riyadh

7h | Panorama
Many stores at the solar wholesale markets are now half full. Or half empty. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Empty stores and crowded corridors: How the solar market ran out in a week

9h | Panorama

Stats of Europe’s Top 5 League

Stats of Europe’s Top 5 League

1h | TBS SPORTS
13 helpful tips to negotiate about job

13 helpful tips to negotiate about job

1d | TBS Career
Why did Messi turn away from Europe?

Why did Messi turn away from Europe?

1d | TBS SPORTS
Tips to getting sleep on a hot night

Tips to getting sleep on a hot night

9h | TBS Health

