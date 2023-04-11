Israeli PM reverses course on sacking defence minister

Middle East

Reuters
11 April, 2023, 09:20 am
Last modified: 11 April, 2023, 09:36 am

Related News

Israeli PM reverses course on sacking defence minister

Reuters
11 April, 2023, 09:20 am
Last modified: 11 April, 2023, 09:36 am
Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant attends a news conference with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at Ben Gurion Airport in Lod, Israel, March 9, 2023. REUTERS/Amir Cohen/File Photo
Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant attends a news conference with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at Ben Gurion Airport in Lod, Israel, March 9, 2023. REUTERS/Amir Cohen/File Photo

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday he would leave Defence Minister Yoav Gallant in place given an escalating security crisis, reversing a decision to fire the minister that triggered protests and raised alarm abroad.

He said the two had resolved their disagreement over Gallant's public call last month for a halt to the government's bitterly divisive judicial overhaul plan, which Gallant said had become a threat to Israel's security.

Last week Netanyahu announced he would delay the dismissal.

"I've decided to put our differences behind us," Netanyahu said at a Monday press conference. He said the two had worked closely together throughout the last two weeks.

An Italian tourist was killed and five people were wounded in a car ramming in Tel Aviv on Friday hours after two Israeli sisters and their mother were killed in a shooting attack in the occupied West Bank.

The attacks, after a night of cross-border strikes in Gaza and Lebanon, added to heightened Israeli-Palestinian tensions following Israeli police raids in Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque this week.

The tensions threatened to widen when Israel responded to a barrage of rockets by hitting targets linked to the Islamist group Hamas in Gaza and southern Lebanon, but the fighting entered a lull on Friday.

A Sunday opinion poll, from Israel's Channel 13 News, showed Netanyahu's Likud party would lose more than a third of its seats if an election were held now, and Netanyahu would fail to gain a majority with his hard-right coalition partners.

"I'm not disturbed by the poll," Netanyahu told reporters.

The prime minister said relations with the United States, which appeared strained over the government's planned judicial overhaul, remained "stronger than ever" and the two countries enjoyed security and intelligence cooperation.

Netanyahu also addressed the issue of not yet being invited to an official visit at the White House in his latest stint as prime minister.

"There will be a visit, don't worry," Netanyahu said.

His government paused legislation on the overhaul to allow for compromise discussions with opposition parties following weeks of nationwide protests.

World+Biz

Israel / Palestine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A three-dimensional rendered image of Pawmum Tharkla. The main building is 25 feet tall and includes a massive thatched roof that is 52 feet long and 25 feet wide. Photo: Courtesy

Pawmum Tharkla: A structure that responds to the community’s needs

24m | Habitat
Despite the challenges, the Sri Lankan people continue to persevere. Photo: Bloomberg

Inside a depleted Sri Lanka: A first-hand account

59m | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Financing healthcare when social insurance is not an option

1h | Thoughts
Currently Augmedix Bangladesh employs more than 800 people, out of which more than 500 are scribes who support US doctors. Photo: Courtesy

The Bangladeshi scribes who keep the US healthcare system running

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Roshan's 'paap' is coming on this Eid

Roshan's 'paap' is coming on this Eid

44m | TBS Entertainment
‘Mumbai’ in the world's best 19 public transport system!

‘Mumbai’ in the world's best 19 public transport system!

49m | TBS Stories
Modi releases tiger census data

Modi releases tiger census data

15h | TBS World
Where do squad dogs go after retirement?

Where do squad dogs go after retirement?

20h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained
Bangladesh

Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained

2
Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs
Banking

Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs

3
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Markets

Nobin Fashion's Tk300 panjabis attract crowds

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Metro Rail now runs for 6 hours

5
File photo
Bangladesh

HC grants bail to Rana Plaza owner

6
Photo: Shafiqul Islam
Bangladesh

Aerial view shows devastation of Bangabazar blaze