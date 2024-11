Israeli PM Netanyahu fires defence minister Gallant citing lack of trust

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant speaks during a joint press conference with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at Israel's Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv, Israel December 18, 2023. Photo: REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura/File Photo

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sacked his defence minister, Yoav Gallant, on Tuesday, saying he had no trust in him over the management of Israel's ongoing military operations.

Netanyahu appointed Foreign Minister Israel Katz to succeed Gallant as defence minister, while Gideon Saar becomes the new foreign minister, Netanyahu's office said in a statement.