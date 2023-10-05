Israeli, Palestinian women hold joint rally for peace

Middle East

BSS/AFP
05 October, 2023, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 05 October, 2023, 12:04 pm

Related News

Israeli, Palestinian women hold joint rally for peace

The Alliance for Middle East Peace represents two women-led associations -- Women Wage Peace and Women of the Sun -- that organised Wednesday's rally

BSS/AFP
05 October, 2023, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 05 October, 2023, 12:04 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Hundreds of Palestinian and Israeli women rallied in Jerusalem and the Dead Sea in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, calling for an end to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"We want peace," chanted the demonstrators, many dressed in white and holding placards that read "Stop killing our children".

"Our message is that we want our kids to be alive rather than dead," Huda Abu Arqoub, a Palestinian activist and director of the Alliance for Middle East Peace NGO, told AFP as participants initially rallied in Jerusalem.

"This is the first time that we have a real partnership between Israeli and Palestinian women on an equal level."

The protesters later headed to the Dead Sea in the West Bank where they were joined by more demonstrators, an AFP correspondent reported.

The Alliance for Middle East Peace represents two women-led associations -- Women Wage Peace and Women of the Sun -- that organised Wednesday's rally.

"I feel very happy to be here and to feel that we, the Palestinian women, are not alone and there are many women who want to end the killings," said Yasmeen Soud, a Palestinian from Bethlehem at the demonstration in Jerusalem.

Pascale Chen, a coordinator from Women Wage Peace, said they wanted the conflict to brought to an end through talks.

"The objective is to issue a joint call from mothers, Israeli and Palestinian, to our two leaderships asking them to return to the negotiating table to finally arrive at a diplomatic accord," Chen said.

Persistent violence linked to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which has escalated since last year, and an unwillingness to return to the negotiating table has made peace appear more elusive than ever.

At least 243 Palestinians and 32 Israelis have been killed in the conflict so far this year.

Participants said many Palestinian women were unable to obtain authorisations for entering Jerusalem from the West Bank to attend Wednesday's demonstration.

"Even today we had difficulties at the checkpoint to come here," said Rim Hajajri, president of Women of the Sun

World+Biz

Israel / Palestine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

There are 21 lakh buildings in the 1,500 square kilometres under Rajuk, six lakh of which are five-story and above. Around 30% of these six lakh buildings are vulnerable. Photo: TBS

An uptick in mild quakes. Are we on the precipice?

3h | Panorama
Infograph: TBS

Have you noticed how most products you buy have shrunk in size?

4h | Panorama
A man plays online game on a computer at an internet cafe in Beijing, China August 31, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo

From play to pay: How microtransactions took over gaming

21h | Features
Unlike Bangla Medium students who are well-versed in the local university admission process from an early age, English Medium students often remain in the dark about these requirements. Photo: Collected

The slim route for English Medium students into public universities

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Over 44% of Labor Force Could Be Affected in Next 3 Years - Morgan Stanley

Over 44% of Labor Force Could Be Affected in Next 3 Years - Morgan Stanley

3h | TBS Stories
New Delhi has asked these diplomats to leave India by October 10

New Delhi has asked these diplomats to leave India by October 10

19h | TBS World
Passengers will be able to cross the Padma by rail from October 10

Passengers will be able to cross the Padma by rail from October 10

16h | TBS Stories
Has inflation reduced suffering?

Has inflation reduced suffering?

18h | TBS Economy