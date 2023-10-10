Israeli-Palestine war: Saudi Arabia calls for urgent OIC meeting; Arab League to meet on Wednesday

Middle East

TBS Report
10 October, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2023, 06:52 pm

Palestinians watch a fire burn among the rubble of a damaged residential building, in the aftermath of Israeli strikes, in Gaza City, October 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Saudi Arabia on Tuesday called for an urgent ministerial meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to discuss the escalation in Gaza, reports Arab News.

Meanwhile, Arab League foreign ministers are to meet on Wednesday to discuss ways "to stop the Israeli aggression" against the Gaza Strip, the pan-Arab group said in a statement.

The OIC renewed its condemnation of the Israeli military and its aggression against Gaza. 

The organisation said it held Israel responsible for ignoring international resolutions. 

The United Nations on Tuesday said more than 187,000 of Gaza's 2.3 million people have been displaced from their residences, marking the highest displacement since Israel's air and ground offensive in 2014, which displaced approximately 400,000 people.

Meanwhile, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman reaffirmed Saudi Arabia's unwavering support for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people during a phone conversation with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Monday.

In a comprehensive discussion, the leaders addressed the military escalation in Gaza and its neighbouring areas, expressing profound concern about the worsening situation and its potential threat to civilian lives and regional security and stability, reports Saudi Gazette.

Following a series of diplomatic discussions, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman underscored the Kingdom's proactive engagement with international and regional partners, aiming for a swift resolution to the ongoing escalation and preventing its further spread in the region.

