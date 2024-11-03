Israeli naval force detains person after landing in Lebanese coastal town: sources

Lebanese naval commandos patrol the sea after a suspected Israeli naval force landed in the northern Lebanese coastal town of Batroun early on Friday and captured one person, a security source said, in Batroun, Lebanon November 2, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

An Israeli naval force mounted a "special operation" in the northern Lebanese coastal town of Batroun early on Friday and captured one person, a security source said.

Another source confirmed the incident, but did not say who was responsible.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency said security forces were investigating the incident.

An Israeli military official said "a senior operative of Hezbollah, who serves as ‏an expert in his field, was apprehended".

The official said the operative had been transferred to Israeli territory and was being investigated.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati has called for an investigation into the kidnapping of a Lebanese citizen from the northern coastal city of Batroun, a statement from Mikati's office on Saturday said.

It identified the person seized as Imad Amhaz.

Mikati consulted with Lebanese military and UNIFIL officials and called for Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib to file an urgent complaint with the UN Security Council, the statement added.

Pro-Hezbollah journalist Hassan Illaik said in a post on X that a large group of Israeli troops made a landing in the resort town and captured the man, before departing on speed boats.

He shared CCTV footage appearing to show soldiers walking in a street, two of them holding a person.

Lebanese transport minister Ali Hamiye, who represents Hezbollah in Lebanon's government, said the video was accurate but did not provide further details.