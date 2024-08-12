Israeli minister tells US that large-scale Iranian attack expected: Axios

Middle East

Reuters
12 August, 2024, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2024, 01:26 pm

Related News

Israeli minister tells US that large-scale Iranian attack expected: Axios

In a statement on Monday, Gallant's ministry confirmed the call took place overnight

Reuters
12 August, 2024, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2024, 01:26 pm
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant hold a joint press conference at Israel&#039;s Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv, Israel December 18, 2023. Photo: REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura/File Photo
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant hold a joint press conference at Israel's Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv, Israel December 18, 2023. Photo: REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura/File Photo

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant told US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Sunday that Iran was making preparations for a large-scale military attack on Israel, Axios reporter Barak Ravid said in a post on X, citing a source with knowledge of the call.

In a statement on Monday, Gallant's ministry confirmed the call took place overnight. It said Gallant and Austin discussed operational and strategic coordination and the Israeli military's readiness in the face of Iranian threats.

Austin has meanwhile ordered the deployment of a guided missile submarine to the Middle East. The US military had already said it would deploy additional fighter jets and Navy warships to the region to bolster Israeli defences.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

On Friday, an Iranian Revolutionary Guards deputy commander was quoted as saying by local news agencies that Iran was set to carry out an order by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to "harshly punish" Israel over the assassination on July 31 of the leader of Palestinian militant group Hamas in Tehran.

 

Top News / World+Biz

Middle East tension / Israel-Iran

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In 1997, Toyota launched the Prius as the first mass-produced vehicle with a hybrid powertrain. A couple of years later in 1999, Honda revealed their take on making a hybrid vehicle– the Insight. PHOTO: Collected

Honda Insight vs Toyota Prius: Finding out which hybrid reigns supreme

21h | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Essential tools for your vlogs to look cool

5h | Brands
Photo: TBS

Teaching us a lesson by shutting down elevated expressways and metro

1d | Features
Students controlling the traffic. Photo: Nayem Ali

Three days on the streets of Dhaka

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Chittagong Shibir Nasir was released after 26 years

Chittagong Shibir Nasir was released after 26 years

54m | Videos
Appointment of Acting Chairman in BSEC; Two more commissioners resigned

Appointment of Acting Chairman in BSEC; Two more commissioners resigned

2h | Videos
Vandalism at Sculpture-Dhanmondi 32: Culture or Counterculture?

Vandalism at Sculpture-Dhanmondi 32: Culture or Counterculture?

18h | Videos
Vandalism at Sculpture-Dhanmondi 32: Culture or Counterculture?

Vandalism at Sculpture-Dhanmondi 32: Culture or Counterculture?

18h | Videos