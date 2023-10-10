Israeli military says Hamas 'has nowhere to hide' as it builds up forces near Gaza

The Israeli military on Tuesday said Hamas operatives had "nowhere to hide in Gaza" and the air force was carrying out unprecedently intensive air strikes in the Palestinian enclave in waves every four hours, reports Reuters.

"We will reach them (Hamas) everywhere," chief military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a briefing.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military is building a base next to the Gaza Strip to accommodate tens of thousands of soldiers, as it prepares for the next phases of its response to Hamas's attack on Saturday, Bloomberg News reported.

"Israel is going to respond very severely and aggressively and there will be more loss of life," Richard Hecht, a spokesman for the Israeli military and lieutenant-colonel, told journalists in Tel Aviv on Tuesday. "We should all change the paradigm here. This is not tit for tat."

The Israeli military revised on Tuesday a recommendation by one of its spokespeople that Palestinians fleeing its air strikes in the Gaza Strip head to Egypt, saying in a follow-up statement that the main crossing on that border was currently closed.

Briefing foreign reporters, Lieutenant-Colonel Richard Hecht said he would advise Palestinian refugees to "get out" through the Rafah crossing on Gaza's southern border with Egypt.