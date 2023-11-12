Israeli jets strike 'terror infrastructure sites in Syria'

12 November, 2023, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2023, 12:09 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Israeli fighter jets carried out strikes against "terror infrastructure" targets inside Syria in response to cross-border fire directed at the Golan Heights, the military said on Sunday.

"A short while ago, in response to the attack toward the Golan Heights yesterday (Saturday), IDF (Israel Defense Forces) fighter jets struck terror infrastructure sites in Syria," the army said on Telegram.

On Saturday, the army said that two projectiles fired from Syria had landed in uninhabited parts of the Golan Heights and that rocket alert sirens had sounded in the region.

Israel also struck targets in Syria on Friday after a drone launched from there crashed into a school in the southern town of Eilat.

Israel occupied much of the Golan Heights in the 1967 Six Day War, and later annexed it in a move that was never recognised by the United Nations.

Exchanges of cross-border fire have also taken place regularly along the frontier with Lebanon, as Israel continues to press its offensive against Hamas.

