Israeli forces kill two Palestinians in West Bank gunfight, medics says

Middle East

Reuters
03 April, 2023, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2023, 01:54 pm

Mourners react in a hospital, after Palestinians were killed by Israeli troops during a raid, in Nablus, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank April 3,2023. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
Mourners react in a hospital, after Palestinians were killed by Israeli troops during a raid, in Nablus, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank April 3,2023. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

Israeli forces killed two Palestinians during a clash in the occupied West Bank on Monday, medics said, and the military said troops shot gunmen who fired on them as they detained suspects in connection with a drive-by ambush last month.

The was no word of Israeli military casualties in Nablus, a city that has been a focus of intensified raids by Israel following a spate of Palestinian street attacks in its cities last year.

The Lion's Den, a coalition of Palestinian gunmen active in Nablus and elsewere in the northern West Bank, said on Telegram it was battling the troops. Palestinian officials did not immediately name the two fatalities.

The Israeli military said it arrested two people suspected of assisting a Palestinian who carried out a March 25 drive-by shooting in the West Bank that wounded two soldiers. Troops also seized the car used in that attack, the military statement said.

