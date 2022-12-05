Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash

Israeli forces killed a Palestinian during an arrest raid in the occupied West Bank on Monday, Palestinian officials said.

The Israeli military said that security forces arrested three terrorist suspects near the city of Bethlehem. During the operation, Palestinians threw rocks, firebombs and explosive devices at the troops, who returned fire, the military said.

A 22-year-old Palestinian was killed, according to Palestinian medical workers.

The incident follows months of tensions that have deepened since Israeli forces began a crackdown in the West Bank in March in response to a series of attacks by Palestinians in Israel.