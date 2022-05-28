Israeli forces kill Palestinian teenager in West Bank, dozens injured

Middle East

Reuters
28 May, 2022, 08:30 am
Last modified: 28 May, 2022, 08:44 am

Related News

Israeli forces kill Palestinian teenager in West Bank, dozens injured

Reuters
28 May, 2022, 08:30 am
Last modified: 28 May, 2022, 08:44 am
Palestinians confront Israeli soldiers who stormed Huwara, Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 26, 2022. Picture taken May 26, 2022. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
Palestinians confront Israeli soldiers who stormed Huwara, Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 26, 2022. Picture taken May 26, 2022. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

A 16-year-old Palestinian shot in the head by Israeli forces died early on Wednesday after clashes in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, the Palestinian health ministry said.

The ministry identified the teen as Gaith Yamin. He is the second Palestinian teen killed this week.

It said Israeli forces shot him near Joseph's Tomb, a flashpoint site.

The Israeli military said on Twitter that it responded with live fire to hundreds of Palestinians who hurled rocks and petrol bombs at soldiers during a visit by Jewish worshippers to Joseph's Tomb on Tuesday night.

Some Jews believe Joseph's Tomb is the burial site of the Jewish patriarch. Palestinians say it is the shrine of a sheikh.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society said it treated at least 80 people during clashes around the site, including wounds from live ammunition, rubber-coated bullets and tear gas inhalation.

The Palestinian education ministry condemned the killing in a statement and stressed the need "to deter the occupation and hold it accountable for its heinous crimes".

Israel has stepped up its West Bank raids since late March, following a string of deadly attacks in its cities.

The incursions have often sparked clashes. At least 46 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces or armed civilians since the beginning of the year. The casualties include militants, lone assailants and bystanders.

The killing of veteran Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh on May 11 during an Israeli raid in the West Bank city of Jenin has drawn international concern.

Since March, Palestinians have killed 18 people, including civilians, police officers and a security guard, in attacks in Israel and the West Bank.

Top News / World+Biz

Israel - Palestine / Israel - Palestine Conflict / Palestine crisis / Palestine-Israel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The taboo of dining out alone

The taboo of dining out alone

21h | Food
The perfect time for newborn photography is between the first five and 14 days when a baby’s bones are the most malleable for posing. Photo: Courtesy

Is there a market for newborn photography in the country? Studio Picturerific says yes

21h | Panorama
Pakistan finds itself in political turmoil again as Imran Khan pushes for immediate general elections. Photo: Reuters

Supreme Court of Pakistan: Now a candle in the dark

22h | Analysis
Indulge in Momium’s guilt-free dips and spreads

Indulge in Momium’s guilt-free dips and spreads

22h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Education at Tk1 changing lives, making dreams come true

9m | Videos
Photo: TBS

An electricity bill that connects Brahmanbaria with Tripura

14m | Videos
Chapped lips in summer, why?

Chapped lips in summer, why?

19m | Videos
Fear of food crisis sets across the globe

Fear of food crisis sets across the globe

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

2
Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards
NBR

Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards

3
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Misfit Technologies: A Singaporean startup rooted firmly in Bangladesh

4
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

5
British International Investment (BII) CEO Nick O’Donohoe. Illustration: TBS
Economy

BII to invest $450m in Bangladesh in 5 years

6
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Economy

Govt raises regulatory duty to discourage imports of 130 products