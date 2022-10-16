Israeli forces kill 3 armed Palestinians in West Bank, military says

Middle East

Reuters
16 October, 2022, 09:10 am
Last modified: 16 October, 2022, 09:14 am

Related News

Israeli forces kill 3 armed Palestinians in West Bank, military says

Reuters
16 October, 2022, 09:10 am
Last modified: 16 October, 2022, 09:14 am
Mourners attend the funeral of Palestinian Mateen Dbaya, who was killed following an Israeli forces raid in Jenin refugee camp, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, October 14, 2022. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
Mourners attend the funeral of Palestinian Mateen Dbaya, who was killed following an Israeli forces raid in Jenin refugee camp, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, October 14, 2022. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

Israeli forces killed two Palestinian gunmen and another man they said was armed in two separate incidents on Friday, as months of clashes in the occupied West Bank continued.

An Israeli military statement said troops came under heavy fire during an operation in the city of Jenin, in which an armed operative of the militant Hamas group and two other people were arrested. It said troops returned fire and "hits were identified".

The Jenin Brigade, an umbrella group of different armed factions, said one of its members had been killed.

Atta Abu Rumeileh, a leader for the Fatah group in Jenin, told Reuters that the other man killed was a doctor and Fatah member who participated in the fighting.

In a separate incident late Friday, the Israeli military said it responded with live fire to a shooting attack at a settlement near the West Bank city of Ramallah that left an Israeli civilian lightly wounded. It said soldiers killed one assailant and were searching for other suspects.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said a 23-year-old was killed by Israeli gunfire near Ramallah. It was unclear whether he was linked to any group.

More than 100 Palestinians have been killed in clashes since the beginning of the year, most of them since March when the Israeli army launched a crackdown in the West Bank following a series of attacks by Palestinian militants in Israel.

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, the Palestinian president's spokesperson, said Israel had "crossed all red lines" and the Palestinian Authority would not allow the situation to continue.

The cities of Jenin and Nablus, both home to sprawling refugee camps, have been at the centre of violence. But there have been incidents in other parts of the West Bank and East Jerusalem, with two Israeli soldiers killed this week.

Roads into Nablus were closed during the week with heavy security checks and on Friday the military said troops carried out an operation in the city and arrested two people suspected of firing on them.

Both the Israeli military and Palestinian officials say groups of young armed men in Nablus and Jenin, often only loosely associated with established political movements, have been at the forefront of clashes.

There have also been repeated clashes between Israeli settlers in the West Bank and Palestinians.

Israel captured the West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza - areas that Palestinians want for an independent state - in a 1967 Middle East war.

Top News / World+Biz

Israeli Forces / West Bank / Palestine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Caption: Nusrat Akhtar Lopa, a popular online brand promoter, during a live video.

'The more followers, the higher you earn': Step into the world of online brand promoters

1h | Panorama
A female Barn Swallow. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Bevy of Barn Swallows: 'One swallow does not make a spring'

21h | Panorama
One of the branches of Utshob at Chef&#039;s Table Courtside. Photo:Courtesy

Famous regional dishes at Utshob offer authentic tastes of Bangladeshi cuisine

1d | Food
Photo: Eshadi Sharif

Le Méridien hosts Malaysian food festival

19h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Details of 2022 T20 World Cup

Details of 2022 T20 World Cup

12h | Videos
Flying car takes public flight in Dubai

Flying car takes public flight in Dubai

12h | Videos
Flop in theatres, 'Lal Singh Chadha' shines on OTT

Flop in theatres, 'Lal Singh Chadha' shines on OTT

15h | Videos
Chunilal Rajbhog of Brahmanbaria, popular for 35 years

Chunilal Rajbhog of Brahmanbaria, popular for 35 years

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
Photo: UNB
Education

Times Higher Education Rankings 2023: DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities

5
A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones
Telecom

A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones

6
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back