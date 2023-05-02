Israeli attack puts Syria's Aleppo airport out of service, one soldier killed

Middle East

Reuters
02 May, 2023, 08:35 am
Last modified: 02 May, 2023, 08:44 am

Related News

Israeli attack puts Syria's Aleppo airport out of service, one soldier killed

Reuters
02 May, 2023, 08:35 am
Last modified: 02 May, 2023, 08:44 am
A view of Aleppo International Airport, in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake, Syria February 14, 2023. REUTERS/Firas Makdesi
A view of Aleppo International Airport, in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake, Syria February 14, 2023. REUTERS/Firas Makdesi

An Israeli attack late on Monday killed one soldier, wounded 7 others including two civilians and put Aleppo International Airport out of service, Syrian state media reported early on Tuesday citing a military source.

Syrian air defenses intercepted the Israeli missiles on the vicinity of Aleppo and shot down a number of them, Syrian state media said earlier on Monday.

Israel carried out the missile attack at 23:35 p.m. southeast of Aleppo, targeting the airport and some sites in the vicinity of the Syrian city and causing some material damage, the source was quoted as saying.

Israel has for years been carrying out attacks against what it has described as Iran-linked targets in Syria, where Tehran's influence has grown since it began supporting President Bashar al-Assad in the civil war that started in 2011.

Top News / World+Biz

Israel / syria / Aleppo International Airport

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

n the last six years, Naquib has found eight different high-yielding varieties of native date palm, made thousands of seedlings out of those trees, and systematically planted them. Photos: Noor-A-Alam

Date palm sugar: In search of a centuries-old local industry

1d | Panorama
Interesting board games to buy with Eid Salami

Interesting board games to buy with Eid Salami

1d | Brands
Kaaruj is one of the prime movers in the industry of local home decor items. Photo: Courtesy

Reimagine your interior with 4 products from Kaaruj

1d | Brands
Bangladesh became home to the highest number of green garment factories in the world with 183 USGBC LEED-certified factories. Photo: Mumit M

A net living wage remains a pipe dream

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia blames Ukraine drone attack for major Crimea fuel depot fire

Russia blames Ukraine drone attack for major Crimea fuel depot fire

1d | TBS World
Workers are going through the hardest time

Workers are going through the hardest time

1d | TBS Today
Shah Banik's 200 year old wonder medicine store

Shah Banik's 200 year old wonder medicine store

16h | TBS Stories
History of Sharbat

History of Sharbat

19h | TBS Food

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

3
Photo: Financial Times
Panorama

A change in global order: China and US at odds

4
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the BRICS summit in Brasilia, Brazil November 13, 2019/ Reuters
Global Economy

Brics draws membership requests from 19 nations before summit

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Matarbari welcomes the largest vessel ever arriving at the country

6
Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada