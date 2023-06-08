Israeli army mounts rare raid into Palestinian city of Ramallah, clashes ensue

Middle East

Reuters
08 June, 2023, 08:45 am
Last modified: 08 June, 2023, 08:48 am

Related News

Israeli army mounts rare raid into Palestinian city of Ramallah, clashes ensue

Reuters
08 June, 2023, 08:45 am
Last modified: 08 June, 2023, 08:48 am
Palestinians demonstrate as the Israeli army raids Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, June 8, 2023. REUTERS/Mohammed Torokman
Palestinians demonstrate as the Israeli army raids Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, June 8, 2023. REUTERS/Mohammed Torokman

Clashes erupted after Israeli forces mounted a rare raid into the Palestinian city of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank early on Thursday, in what the military said was an operation to demolish the house of an assailant.

A Reuters witness said a large military convoy arrived in downtown Ramallah, the seat of the Palestinian government, leading hundreds of Palestinians to gather in the area.

Some Palestinian youth hurled stones at the Israeli forces, who fired live bullets, stun grenades and tear gas at the crowd, the witness said. Trash bins that were set on fire blocked roads as ambulance sirens wailed.

The Palestinian health ministry said at least six people were transferred to hospital for treatment, including three who sustained gunshot wounds.

The Israeli military said its forces were operating in Ramallah "to demolish the residence of the terrorist who carried out the bombing attack in Jerusalem last November".

The twin blasts killed two people, including an Israeli-Canadian teenager, and wounded at least 14 others in what police said were explosions of improvised bombs that were planted at bus stops near the city exit and in a junction leading to a settlement.

"The demolition of the homes of fighters is a collective punishment that falls under the war crimes committed by the occupation against our people," said Abdel Fattah Dola of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas's Fatah party.

Israel has said the policy of demolishing homes of perpetrators is both punitive and a deterrence to potential attackers.

Hours earlier the US envoy to Palestinians, Hady Amr, met with senior Palestinian official Hussein Al-Sheikh.

Violence in the West Bank, among territories where Palestinians seek statehood, has risen during the past year. Israel has intensified its military raids amid a spate of street attacks carried out by Palestinians in its cities.

The Palestinian health ministry said at least 158 Palestinians have been killed by Israel since January. Israel's foreign ministry said 20 Israelis and two foreign nationals have been killed in Palestinian attacks in the same period.

Top News / World+Biz

Israel / Ramallah / Palestine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Kestopur’s residents have crafted fans for generations and provided it to Rajbari, Faridpur, Kustia, Madaripur, Dhaka and several other districts. Photo: Masum Billah

Talpakha: When novelty becomes necessity

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why aspiration mismatch is a bigger challenge than skill mismatch

22h | Pursuit
Akhand Bharat: What's in a map?

Akhand Bharat: What's in a map?

1d | Panorama
Treatment is a byproduct, not the focus: Inside Bangladesh's largest specialised burn institute 

Treatment is a byproduct, not the focus: Inside Bangladesh's largest specialised burn institute 

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The cost of rechargeable fan is increasing hourly due to heating and load shedding

The cost of rechargeable fan is increasing hourly due to heating and load shedding

30m | TBS Today
Iran’s hypersonic missile stuns world

Iran’s hypersonic missile stuns world

30m | TBS World
DU students are suffering due to electricity

DU students are suffering due to electricity

20h | TBS Stories
'Lal Biroi' in Gaibandha

'Lal Biroi' in Gaibandha

21h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

3
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

4
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

5
Photo: TBS
Energy

2nd unit of Payra power plant to shut down over coal shortage

6
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Environment

After Dhaka South, Dhaka North fells trees on Technical intersection