Israeli air strike kills missile commander in Gaza

Middle East

TBS Report
11 May, 2023, 08:30 am
Last modified: 11 May, 2023, 08:53 am

Related News

Israeli air strike kills missile commander in Gaza

TBS Report
11 May, 2023, 08:30 am
Last modified: 11 May, 2023, 08:53 am
Rockets are fired by Palestinian militants into Israel, amid Israeli-Palestinian fighting, in Gaza City August 5, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Rockets are fired by Palestinian militants into Israel, amid Israeli-Palestinian fighting, in Gaza City August 5, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

During a pre-dawn Israeli air strike in the Gaza Strip, a top Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) commander and one other person were confirmed to be killed on Thursday.

The attack targeted an apartment on the fifth floor of a building in Hamad Residential City, near Khan Younis in the south of the strip, reports BBC.

On Wednesday, militants in Gaza fired more than 460 rockets at Israel.

The Israeli military hit more than 130 militant targets in Gaza, in the heaviest fighting in nine months.

According to the reports, Palestinian medical sources estimate the death toll from fighting this week is now at least 24, including three other PIJ commanders.

Several people were hurt in Israel rushing to shelters as the rockets were fired from Gaza.

The armed wing of the PIJ revealed that the head of its missile unit, Ali Hassan Ghali, also known as Abu Muhammad, was killed in Thursday morning's attack.

PIJ, the the second biggest militant group in Gaza after Hamas, has sworn to avenge the deaths of Palestinians killed.

It was confirmed by the Israel military that Ghali and two "other Islamic Jihad operatives in Gaza" were the chosen targets for the attack.

The commander was described the commander as a central figure in the PIJ who had been "responsible for the recent rocket barrages launched against Israel".

The night before the attack, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that Israel's campaign was not over.

"We have hit Islamic Jihad with the most significant blow it has ever suffered," he said, referring to the killing of the three PIJ commanders on Tuesday.

Egypt had announced that it has had brokered a ceasefire, hwoever there was no immediate confirmation from the two sides.

An umbrella organisation representing armed factions in Gaza earlier warned that "if Israel increases its aggression, dark days await it", says BBC.

This week's air strikes were the deadliest since three days of hostilities between Israel and PIJ last August, in which 49 Palestinians were killed in Gaza.

PIJ has been responsible for many of the rocket attacks on Israel in recent years and is sworn to Israel's destruction.

There was a serious flare-up last week, as PIJ and other groups fired more than 100 rockets into Israel over two days, following the death in an Israeli prison of a Palestinian hunger striker. The Israeli military carried out air strikes on sites it said were linked to Hamas in response.

Tensions also remained high in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, after Israel carried out arrest raids.

Two Palestinians were killed in the town of Qabatiya by Israeli forces, who said the pair had fired at them. An Israeli soldier was also seriously wounded during a separate exchange of fire with Palestinian gunmen in Tubas.

Top News / World+Biz

Israel / Gaza strip

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Muenzer collects used cooking oil from more than 1,200 FBOs (Food Business Operators, which include restaurants, hotels, manufacturers etc) in the country to make biodiesel. Photo: Noor A Alam

Muenzer Bangla Private Limited: A green player in the greasy world of used cooking oil business

1h | Panorama
illustration: TBS

Is 'office politics' always a bad idea?

21h | Pursuit
Members of Team Bangladesh, who were up against 60 students from 7 countries, pose with their mentors at SAESM 2023. Photo: Courtesy

Meet the future star economists of Bangladesh

21h | Pursuit
People’s representatives started the conversion of the forest land into khas land, and leased them to many displaced fishermen, soon after Nijhum Dwip became a union. Photo: Rajib Dhar

What will Nijhum Dwip offer if it loses its forest and deer?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh a priority country for South Korea- Korean Ambassador

Bangladesh a priority country for South Korea- Korean Ambassador

14h | TBS Face to Face
Trump sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll, says jury

Trump sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll, says jury

14h | TBS World
Art supply shops are still in Covid impact

Art supply shops are still in Covid impact

15h | TBS Stories
The TV shows went dark by the strike of Hollywood writers

The TV shows went dark by the strike of Hollywood writers

17h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

2
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

3
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

4
Anuv Jain. Photo: Collected
Splash

Anuv Jain to perform live in Dhaka

5
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh

Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

6
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter