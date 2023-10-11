Israel thanks US after arms shipment arrives

Photo: X (Social media platform formerly known as Twitter)

As the first shipment of arms arrived from the United States, Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen took to social media to extend his gratitude to US President Joe Biden.

He shared a picture of a billboard by a road in Israel on X (formerly Twitter). Alongside it, he again wrote the words "Thank you Mr President".

It comes as the US is boosting military aid to Israel, with the first plane carrying US ammunition arriving in southern Israel, reports BBC.

The Israeli army said "advanced ammunition" had arrived at the Nevatim Airbase, and it was "meant to enable significant strikes and preparation for additional scenarios".

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday condemned Hamas' unprecedented assault on Israel as "sheer evil".

The US is also moving an aircraft carrier and a fighter aircraft to the eastern Mediterranean.