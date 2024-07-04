Israel studying Hamas response to Gaza ceasefire proposal, says Mossad

Middle East

Reuters
04 July, 2024, 07:30 am
Last modified: 04 July, 2024, 07:33 am

Related News

Israel studying Hamas response to Gaza ceasefire proposal, says Mossad

Hamas says any deal must end the war and bring a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza

Reuters
04 July, 2024, 07:30 am
Last modified: 04 July, 2024, 07:33 am
Israeli military vehicles drive in Israel after returning from Gaza, near the Israel-Gaza border, July 3, 2024. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israeli military vehicles drive in Israel after returning from Gaza, near the Israel-Gaza border, July 3, 2024. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israel is studying Hamas' response to a proposal that would include a hostage release deal and ceasefire in Gaza, according to a statement from Israel's Mossad spy agency.

"The mediators of the hostage deal have given the negotiating team Hamas' response to the hostage deal outline. Israel is examining the response and will respond to the mediators," said a statement released by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office, on behalf of Mossad.

The statement gave no further details.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Hamas in a statement said that Ismail Haniyeh, the Hamas leader based in Qatar, spoke with mediators in Qatar and Egypt regarding the ideas being discussed by the movement in order to reach an agreement to end the nine-month-old war. It added that talks have also been held with Turkish officials regarding recent developments.

"The movement has engaged positively with the essence of the ongoing deliberations," it said.

Mediators including Egypt, Qatar and the United States have been trying for months to secure a ceasefire and the release of 120 remaining hostages in Gaza, but their efforts have stalled.

Hamas says any deal must end the war and bring a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza. Israel says it will accept only temporary pauses in the fighting until Hamas is eradicated.

The war in Gaza began when Hamas gunmen burst into southern Israel on 7 Oct, killed 1,200 people and took around 250 hostages back into Gaza, according to Israeli tallies. The offensive launched by Israel in retaliation has killed nearly 38,000 people, according to the Gaza health ministry, and has left the heavily built-up coastal enclave in ruins.

The ceasefire plan on the table, which was made public at the end of May by US President Joe Biden, entails the gradual release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza and pullback of Israeli forces over two phases.

It also envisages the freeing of Palestinian prisoners, with the reconstruction of Gaza and the return of the remains of deceased hostages in a third phase.

World+Biz

Israel / Gaza / Hamas / Palestine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Generally, in summer, we need 250-260 million litres of water per day. But this year, it is over 280 million litres. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The future of Dhaka's water

12h | Panorama
On left, CNG run autorickshaw driver Mohammad Miraz, and on left the 16-inch fan he installed in the CNG for Tk500 so that his passengers get some air during hot days. Photos: Md Tajul Islam

This CNG driver bought a 16-inch fan for his passengers to beat Dhaka heat

17h | Features
Sketch: TBS

Sabbir wants to take you from doom-scrolling to informative health content

19h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

4 essential skills for engineers to understand AI and Machine Learning

19h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Russia Accused of Plotting to Overthrow Ukrainian Government

Russia Accused of Plotting to Overthrow Ukrainian Government

10h | Videos
Ukraine will not leave the territory, how will Trump resolve?

Ukraine will not leave the territory, how will Trump resolve?

10h | Videos
China's president Xi can stop Russia-Ukraine war if he wants: Finland's president

China's president Xi can stop Russia-Ukraine war if he wants: Finland's president

12h | Videos
Mbappe to face his childhood idol CR7 in Quarterfinal of Euro 2024

Mbappe to face his childhood idol CR7 in Quarterfinal of Euro 2024

9h | Videos