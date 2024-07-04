Israel strike kills Hezbollah commander

Middle East

Deutsche Welle
04 July, 2024, 08:05 am
Last modified: 04 July, 2024, 08:08 am

A senior group commander was reportedly killed in a strike that hit his vehicle in southern Lebanon

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

An Israeli strike outside the southern Lebanese city of Tyre killed a senior field commander in the Lebanese, Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group, Israeli security sources and Hezbollah sources told news agencies.

The killed commander was responsible for a section of Hezbollah's operations along the border frontier. This is where most confrontations between Hezbollah and Israel have taken place since the Gaza war started.

The commander was killed when his vehicle was hit by an Israeli strike.

Sources said he was of the same rank and importance as Taleb Abdallah, another Hezbollah commander killed in an Israeli strike last month. Abdallah was described as the most senior field commander in the group to be killed by the Israeli military in the past eight months.

Hezbollah is considered a terrorist organization by the US, Germany and several Sunni Arab countries, while the EU lists its armed wing as a terrorist group. 

 

Hezbollah / Lebanon / Israel

