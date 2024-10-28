Israel to spend $530 mln on 'Iron Beam' laser defence

Middle East

AFP
28 October, 2024, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2024, 09:12 pm

Related News

Israel to spend $530 mln on 'Iron Beam' laser defence

Iron Beam would supplement other aerial defence capacities such as the more well-known Iron Dome

AFP
28 October, 2024, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2024, 09:12 pm
Israeli company Rafael has created Iron Beam, a high-energy laser weapon. Photo: Collected
Israeli company Rafael has created Iron Beam, a high-energy laser weapon. Photo: Collected

Israel's defence ministry said on Monday it has earmarked $530 million to accelerate development of the laser air defence system known as "Iron Beam".

"The Ministry of Defence has signed a major deal worth approximately 2 billion shekels to significantly expand procurement of the laser interception systems, 'Iron Beam,'," a statement said.

The system is aimed at improving the interception of drones and other projectiles, which Hezbollah in Lebanon has fired at Israel since the start of the war in Gaza in support of its Palestinian ally Hamas.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Iron Beam would supplement other aerial defence capacities such as the more well-known Iron Dome.

These have been unable to intercept every projectile launched by the Lebanese armed group, resulting in both civilian and military casualties.

The defence ministry will work with defence companies Rafael and Elbit, the statement said.

It quoted ministry director general Eyal Zamir as saying he hoped the new system would "enter operational service within a year".

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems is Israel's national defence research and development arm.

Defence company Elbit said in a separate statement the ministry granted it a contract worth about $200 million specifically to develop Iron Beam.

Israel announced in late September it had received a new US military aid package worth $8.7 billion, at a time when it is at war with both Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The ministry said $5.2 billion of that was designated for air defence systems, including "supporting the continued development of an advanced high-powered laser defence system currently in its later stages of development".

After a test in 2021, the defence ministry published a video showing a laser system on a small aircraft fire an energy beam at a drone, apparently burning a hole and setting it ablaze.

Israel's current air defence features a multi-layered shield that helped to intercept a large number of around 200 missiles launched by Iran on October 1.

Iron Dome offers short-range protection against missiles and rockets, such as projectiles fired from Gaza and Lebanon.

David's Sling and successive generations of Arrow missiles are Israeli-American technology paid for with US aid and built to bring down ballistic missiles.

World+Biz

Israel / Iron Dome / Missile defense / Iron Beam

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Collected

Pack, set, go: Must-have picnic essentials

1d | Brands
Compared to a stock Hilux, Anan’s one is properly equipped for off-road duties with a custom metal front bumper, snorkel to improve its wading capacity and sits higher on larger off-road tyres. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

1997 Toyota Hilux: A rare, ultimate adventure machine

2d | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

BCS age cap: How old is too old?

3d | Panorama
In Jolshiri, where wetlands have been filled with sand or clay, the ground had to be filled with either clay or sand up to a depth of 20 to 30 meters before the land could be sold as plots. Photo: Collected

Why you should consult a geotechnical engineer before building your house

8h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

The in-depth fact of ‘Calma Celebration’ in football

The in-depth fact of ‘Calma Celebration’ in football

28m | Videos
Vinicius or Rodri, who is winning the much desired Ballon D’or trophy

Vinicius or Rodri, who is winning the much desired Ballon D’or trophy

3h | Videos
Writ filed seeking directions to stop activities of 11 political parties including Awami League

Writ filed seeking directions to stop activities of 11 political parties including Awami League

4h | Videos
Why is sector-wise industrial policy urgent?

Why is sector-wise industrial policy urgent?

4h | Videos