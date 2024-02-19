Israel to set security limits on Ramadan prayers at Al Aqsa, Netanyahu says

Middle East

Reuters
19 February, 2024, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2024, 06:55 pm

Related News

Israel to set security limits on Ramadan prayers at Al Aqsa, Netanyahu says

Reuters
19 February, 2024, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2024, 06:55 pm
File photo: Muslim worshippers walk in front of the Dome of the Rock ahead of Friday prayer in the al-Aqsa compound, also known to Jews as the Temple Mount, in Jerusalem&#039;s Old City February 9, 2024. REUTERS/Sinan Abu Mayzer/File photo
File photo: Muslim worshippers walk in front of the Dome of the Rock ahead of Friday prayer in the al-Aqsa compound, also known to Jews as the Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City February 9, 2024. REUTERS/Sinan Abu Mayzer/File photo

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that he had made a "balanced decision" to allow freedom of worship at Jerusalem's Al Aqsa mosque during Ramadan, but that access would be limited according to security needs.

Asked about the possibility of blocking access for Israeli Muslims to Al Aqsa, a flashpoint prayer site in Jerusalem's Old City, Netanyahu's office said: "The prime minister made a balanced decision to allow freedom of worship within the security needs determined by professionals." It gave no details.

Israel often sets limits on which worshippers can reach the prayer site - for example based on age - in order to avoid violence from erupting at the site, which is part of a compound also holy in Judaism.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

World+Biz

Israel / Al Aqsa Mosque / Palestine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Top 4 budget home Wifi router

7h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

AC quilts by Paakhi: Utmost comfort in milder weather

8h | Brands
With dihedral butterfly doors and aggressive curves, the i8 still looks more futuristic than any modern BMW in Dhaka’s roads today. Photo: Arfin Kazi

BMW i8: How a ‘Future Car’ stood the test of time

1d | Wheels
According to reports, although several companies in the country manufacture tyres, about 90% of the annual market demand for more than 25 lakh tyres is met by imports. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Bangladesh is now making cars. What about car tyres?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The first special train of Cox's Bazar will leave Dhaka on February 20

The first special train of Cox's Bazar will leave Dhaka on February 20

1h | Videos
Write-off recovery performance to determine bank MD appointments

Write-off recovery performance to determine bank MD appointments

4h | Videos
Chittagong International Trade Fair visitors are disappointed

Chittagong International Trade Fair visitors are disappointed

5h | Videos
Pakistan: What is the demand of two parties for the new coalition government?

Pakistan: What is the demand of two parties for the new coalition government?

5h | Videos