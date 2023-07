People hold Israeli flags during a demonstration as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's nationalist coalition government presses on with its contentious judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv, Israel, March 11, 2023. REUTERS/Nir Elias

The Israeli military said soldiers "neutralized" three people who had opened fire at its forces from a car in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus on Tuesday.

The statement did not specify what condition the three people were in but Israel's Army Radio said they were killed.