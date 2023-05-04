Israel says its forces killed Palestinian gunmen who shot dead British-Israelis

04 May, 2023, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 04 May, 2023, 12:47 pm

04 May, 2023

Photo: AP/UNB
Israeli forces on Thursday killed two Palestinian gunmen who had shot dead a British-Israeli mother and her two daughters in April in the occupied West Bank, Israel's domestic security service said.

A third militant who had aided the two gunmen was also killed in the raid, Israel's Shin Bet service said.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said there had been three fatalities during the raid in the city of Nablus. Shin Bet said all three men were members of the Palestinian Islamist armed group Hamas, which Hamas confirmed.

Israeli-Palestinian violence has surged this year, with frequent military raids amid a spate of Palestinian attacks. British-Israeli Lucy Leah Dee and her two daughters Maia and Rina were shot dead on 7 April in the Jordan Valley.

