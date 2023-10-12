Israel says it dropped 6,000 bombs on Gaza as 'hospitals turn into morgues'

Palestinian children injured in Israeli strikes are brought to a hospital, in Gaza City, October 11, 2023. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

The Israeli army has said in a statement on social media it has so far dropped about 6,000 bombs weighing 4,000 tons on the besieged Gaza Strip since Hamas's attack on Saturday.

The bombardment has so far killed at least 1,417 people – about half children and women – and wounded more than 6,000, according to Palestinian health officials, reports Al Jazeera.

Meanwhile, the power blackout caused by Israel's "total blockade" of the besieged enclave has prompted condemnation and calls from international rights groups for urgent action as "hospitals risk turning into morgues".

Earlier on the day, Israel's military said it was conducting a "large-scale strike" on targets belonging to Hamas in Gaza on Thursday, but gave no details, as Israel formed an emergency unity government, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sitting in a war cabinet with centrist former defence minister Benny Gantz.

The move came as the Israeli military pounds Gaza to root out the Palestinian group Hamas, ahead of a possible ground offensive in the Palestinian coastal strip.

Meanwhile, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has said hospitals in Gaza risk turning into morgues without electricity,

Gaza's only power plant ran out of fuel on Wednesday, and back-up generators could stop working in hours, it added, reports BBC.

Medical centres have been overwhelmed after Israel imposed a "complete siege" on Gaza and pounded the territory with air and artillery strikes.

Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on southern Israel on Saturday.

Israel has vowed not to restore electricity or allow basic resources and humanitarian aid into Gaza until Hamas releases around 150 hostages it abducted during its attacks on Saturday.

"As Gaza loses power, hospitals lose power, putting newborns in incubators and elderly patients on oxygen at risk. Kidney dialysis stops, and X-rays can't be taken," said Fabrizio Carboni, the ICRC's director for the region.

"Without electricity, hospitals risk turning into morgues."

He added that hospitals were still running on generators - but fuel would only last "for a few hours".

After Blinken, Pentagon chief to also visit Israel: Report

Israeli media is reporting that US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will visit Israel on Friday, reports Al Jazeera.

Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state, arrived in the country earlier on Thursday for talks with senior Israeli officials.

Red Cross ambulances 'targeted intentionally' in deadly attack: Spokesperson

Four paramedics from the Palestine Red Cross Society (PRCS) were killed on Wednesday in two different Israeli attacks within half an hour, reports Al Jazeera.

Al Jazeera reached out to PRCS spokesperson Nebal Farsakh to find out more about what happened,

"The first incident was in the north of Gaza. It led to the complete destruction of our ambulance and killed three of our paramedics. The second incident happened in a different area … in the east of Gaza. We got a call saying there were injuries there [due to an air attack]," Farsakh said.

She added that one of the two people who went to help was killed in an air raid and the one who survived is now traumatised by the situation.

"Intentional targeting PRCS ambulances have a clear emblem on top of each vehicle. It can be seen very clearly from anywhere, from the air. The emblem should be respected according to international humanitarian law. They targeted them [the ambulances] intentionally," Farsakh added.

Israel army chief admits failure in preventing Hamas attack

The head of Israel's army has admitted that the security forces are at fault in failing to prevent Hamas's attack on Saturday, reports Al Jazeera.

"The IDF [Israel Defence Forces] is responsible for defending the country and its citizens, and Saturday morning in the area around Gaza, we did not live up to it," Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi said.

"We will learn, investigate, but now is the time for war."

NATO ministers shown 'horrific' video from Hamas attack Defence ministers at NATO's Brussels headquarters watched stunned as their Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant on Thursday showed them "shocking" and "horrific" video from the Hamas attack on Israeli civilians, reports Reuters citing diplomats. Israel has vowed to annihilate the Hamas movement that rules Gaza in retribution for the deadliest attack on Jewish civilians since the Holocaust, when hundreds of militants breached the boundary fence and stormed nearby Israeli communities on Saturday. The full scale of the killings has emerged since Israeli forces reclaimed control of the towns and kibbutzes, finding homes strewn with bodies. They say they found women who had been raped and killed, and children who were shot and burned. Gallant, who remotely attended the one-hour NATO session, briefed ministers on the attack and showed them what the Times of Israel, which was the first to report on it, called an "uncensored video of Hamas atrocities". Israel drops flyers warning Gaza residents to take shelter According to Al-Jazeera, Israeli planes have dropped flyers warning Palestinians to evacuate their homes and to head to "known shelters", but the area had already been heavily struck by the time flyers were dropped. "Anyone who is near Hamas terrorists will put their lives in danger," the flyers said. "Adhering to IDF instructions will prevent you from being exposed to danger." Shelters in the Gaza Strip are not safe from airstrikes – the UN agency for Palestinian refugees has seen 10 of its shelters struck since the start of the operation. Human rights monitor calls for a 'temporary humanitarian ceasefire' The Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor is also calling for the international community to press for a "temporary humanitarian ceasefire for 24 hours" to avert "an impending major disaster", says Al-Jazeera. Urgent Appeal: We call for the international community to press for a temporary humanitarian ceasefire for 24 hours in Gaza to avert an impending major disaster



Gaza is running out of drinking water, electricity & food supplies. Health sector is collapsing. Every minute counts.. pic.twitter.com/Zh1KkdaUsL— Euro-Med Monitor (@EuroMedHR) October 12, 2023 "Gaza is running out of drinking water, electricity & food supplies. Health sector is collapsing. Every minute counts," it said on X. Iran accuses Israel of seeking "genocide" by besieging Gaza - state tv According to Reuters, Iran's foreign minister accused Israel of seeking "genocide" by enforcing a siege against Gaza, according to Iranian state TV, before a visit to Iraq's capital on Thursday. "Today, the continuation of war crimes by (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu and Zionists against the civilians of Gaza, besieging, cutting off water and electricity, and denying entry of medicine and food, has created conditions where the Zionists are seeking a genocide of all people in Gaza," Hossein Amirabdollahian said. "The war we witness today in the Gaza Strip is not just the Zionists' war against Hamas, it is the Zionists' war against all Palestinians." Blinken tells Netanyahu in Israel: US not going anywhere US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday reassured Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu of Washington's support, during a trip to the Middle East that aims to prevent the conflict with Hamas from spreading. Blinken has embarked on a multi-country Middle East tour as Israel unleashes the most powerful bombing campaign in the 75-year history of its conflict with the Palestinians, vowing to annihilate Hamas - which rules the Gaza Strip - in retribution for the fighters' weekend attacks. Washington's top diplomat will also try to help secure the release of hostages kidnapped by Hamas, some thought to be Americans, and advance talks with Israelis and Egyptians on providing a safe passage for Gaza civilians out of the enclave before a possible Israeli ground invasion. Blinken's trip also aims to send a deterrence message to Iran, which backs Hamas, to not get involved in the conflict. Egypt's Rafah crossing remains open Egypt's Rafah border crossing with Gaza remains open, its foreign ministry has said. Egypt has asked Israel to avoid targeting the Palestinian side of the crossing following Israeli bombing that prevented normal operations. Egypt facilitating deliveries of aid to Sinai for Gaza Earlier, it was how the crossing into Egypt is the only way out of Gaza - but that air strikes had forced it to close yesterday. Even when open, the waiting list remains long, with daily places limited at around 400 in normal times, says BBC. Death toll The death toll in Israel has risen to at least 1,300, the Israeli Broadcasting Authority says, adding that about 3,300 people were wounded. The death toll in Gaza has risen to 1,300, with around 6,049 wounded. Gaza could run out in a few hours: ICRC The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) says the blockaded Gaza Strip still has some fuel to operate generators, including in hospitals, but that it could run out in a few hours, following Israel's imposition of a "total siege". "Our understanding is that there is still fuel – but probably only for a few hours – to allow generators to work, including in hospitals," Fabrizio Carboni, ICRC's regional director for the Near and Middle East, told reporters. To Read More on Israel-Hamas War Israel-Hamas conflict is 'new cloud' darkening economic outlook: IMF chief International Monetary Fund managing director Kristalina Georgieva on Thursday said the Israel-Hamas conflict was "heartbreaking" and threatened to darken the already tepid global economic outlook. Israel-Hamas conflict is 'new cloud' darkening economic outlook -IMF chief "We are closely monitoring how the situation evolves, how it is affecting, especially oil markets," Georgieva said. She said there had been some fluctuations in oil prices and reactions in markets but it was too early to predict the economic impact. US Secretary of State Blinken lands in Israel US Secretary of State Antony Blinken landed in Tel Aviv on Thursday as part of a Middle East tour to show Washington's solidarity with Israel after the attacks by Palestinian Hamas fighters and to work to prevent the conflict from widening, reports Reuters. US Secretary of State Blinken lands in Israel Blinken will also try to help secure the release of hostages kidnapped by Hamas — some of whom are Americans — and advance talks with Israelis and Egyptians on providing a safe passage of Gaza civilians out of the enclave before a possible Israeli ground invasion. 650,000 people in Gaza face dire water shortages: UN The Israeli bombardment of Gaza has levelled 1,000 homes since Saturday and many in the territory face dire shortages of water, fuel and medical supplies, the UN's humanitarian office says. According to Al-Jazeera, another 560 housing units have been severely damaged and rendered uninhabitable and at least 12,600 homes have sustained damage due to Israeli air strikes, it added. Hamas denies beheading babies, killing civilians Hamas denied claims its fighters targeted civilians during Saturday's attack in Israel that left hundreds dead, reports Al Jazeera. "Give us one picture that Hamas killed civilians, that Hamas killed children, that Hamas killed women. We don't kill civilians," Ghazi Hamad, a member of the Hamas's political bureau, told Al Jazeera. On Wednesday, the White House was also forced to backtrack on a claim by US President Joe Biden that he has seen pictures of Hamas fighters beheading children in southern Israel. Operation Ajay: First batch of Indians to fly back from Israel on Thursday The first batch of Indians is expected to return from Israel on Thursday on a special flight arranged as part of "Operation Ajay", which is facilitating citizens who wish to come home following an upsurge in violence since the Hamas attacks last weekend. Operation Ajay: First batch of Indians to fly back from Israel on Thursday India launched the operation on Wednesday, with external affairs minister S Jaishankar announcing that the government will assist citizens who wish to return from Israel. Special charter flights and other arrangements were being put in place for this, he posted on X. No electricity, water, or fuel for Gaza until hostages freed - Israeli Energy Minister Israel's Energy Minister Israel Katz says the siege of Gaza will not end until Israeli hostages are released, reports BBC. In a social media post, Israel Katz said no "electrical switch will be turned on, no water hydrant will be opened and no fuel truck will enter" until the "abductees" are free. Iran, Syria presidents call for unity on Palestinian support The presidents of Iran and Syria have urged Islamic countries to reach agreement on a position in support of Palestinians, a news agency linked to Iran's top security agency, Nournews, reported on Thursday. Iran, Syria presidents call for unity on Palestinian support "Islamic and Arab countries as well all free people of the world must reach a single position to stop the crimes of the Zionist regime against the oppressed Palestinian people," Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi told his Syrian counterpart over the telephone, Nournews reported. Biden calls Hamas attacks the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust President Joe Biden on Wednesday condemned the attack by Hamas on Israel as the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust. At least 22 US citizens have been killed in the fighting. "This attack was a campaign of pure cruelty — not just hate, but pure cruelty — against the Jewish people," Biden told Jewish leaders gathered at the White House.

Israel targeting 'layer of tunnels' in Gaza, says BBC

The Israeli military says its air strikes are targeting Hamas's network of tunnels in Gaza

Egypt warned Israel days before Hamas struck: US committee chairman

According to BBC, Israel was warned by Egypt of potential violence three days before Hamas' deadly cross-border raid, a US congressional panel chairman has said.

House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee head Michael McCaul told reporters of the alleged warning. "We know that Egypt has warned the Israelis three days prior that an event like this could happen," Mr McCaul told reporters following a closed-door intelligence briefing on Wednesday for lawmakers about the Middle East crisis, according to AFP news agency. "I don't want to get too much into classified, but a warning was given," the Texas Republican added. "I think the question was at what level."

What we know so far:

* Israel's military said it was conducting a "large-scale strike" on targets belonging to Hamas in Gaza on Thursday. It did not provide details.

* Israeli military says death toll now 1,200, more than 2,700 injured, scores taken hostage. The death toll in Gaza has risen to 1,200, with around 5,600 wounded, Palestinian media reported, citing Gaza's health ministry.

* Gaza's southern neighbour Egypt has discussed letting humanitarian aid across the border but is against creating safe corridors for fleeing Palestinian refugees, Egyptian security sources said.

* Israel has put Gaza under "total siege" to stop food and fuel reaching the enclave of 2.3 million people, many poor and dependent on aid. Hamas media said electricity was cut after the only power station stopped working.

* About 340,000 were homeless in Gaza, huddling in UN-designated shelters or shattered streets.

* Eleven workers with the UN Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) have been killed in Israeli air strikes on Gaza, and five members of the ICRC, the organisations said. "Some were killed in their homes with their families.

* Israeli schools, which have been shuttered, will shift to remote learning on Sunday. The online studies "will focus first and foremost on emotional and social aspects, in order to strengthen resilience.

* Israeli shelling hit southern Lebanese towns in response to a fresh rocket attack by Hezbollah.

* Governments around the world have arranged repatriation flights from Tel Aviv as the war escalates.

