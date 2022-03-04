Israel to resume all flights to Dubai with new security deal: security agency

Middle East

Reuters
04 March, 2022, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 04 March, 2022, 03:11 pm

Related News

Israel to resume all flights to Dubai with new security deal: security agency

A dispute over airport security in Dubai had forced them to cut back services and without a resolution all flights would have been halted by 8 March

Reuters
04 March, 2022, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 04 March, 2022, 03:11 pm
Flags of United Arab Emirates and Israel flutter during Israel&#039;s National Day ceremony at Expo 2020 Dubai, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 31 January, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS/Christopher Pike
Flags of United Arab Emirates and Israel flutter during Israel's National Day ceremony at Expo 2020 Dubai, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 31 January, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS/Christopher Pike

Israel and the United Arab Emirates agreed a security arrangement that will allow Israeli airlines to resume a full schedule of flights to Dubai, the Shin Bet security agency said on Friday.

A dispute over airport security in Dubai had forced them to cut back services and without a resolution all flights would have been halted by 8 March.

Shin Bet said an agreement was reached with Emirati counterparts.

"Shared working principles and security arrangements were agreed upon that will allow Israeli airlines to once again fly to Dubai on a regular basis," it said.

Nonstop flights from Tel Aviv to Dubai were among the fruits of a landmark 2020 deal establishing ties between Israel and the UAE. Hundreds of thousands of Israelis have visited the UAE and Gulf commercial hub since.

Israel's flag carrier El Al welcomed the resolution and said it would immediately return to operating up to three or four flights a day to Dubai.

Israel's Shin Bet security service had previously voiced concerns - which it did not publicly detail - about arrangements at Dubai International Airport.

El Al and two smaller rivals that fly to Dubai had said that one issue had been securing enough security tags for personnel to allow them to handle a full flight schedule.

Top News / World+Biz

Israel-UAE / flights resume

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

People stand in line to use an ATM money machine in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 27, 2022 Photo: Reuters

Sanctions could collapse Russian economy

5h | Panorama
An excellent tourist destination, Bangkok, is also a paradise for street food lovers. Photo: Collected.

5 places to visit in Bangkok just for street food

7h | Food
Picture: Collected

‘A poster is the menu card of a movie’

6h | Features
Micro-small enterprises account for a bulk of SMEs and neglecting them has detrimental impacts on the economy. Photo: Mumit M

‘If micro-small enterprises are neglected, we will see economic growth but no inclusive development’

1d | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh starts T20 series with victory

Bangladesh starts T20 series with victory

21h | Videos
Oil prices blast past as supply fears mount

Oil prices blast past as supply fears mount

21h | Videos
More explosions rock Kyiv

More explosions rock Kyiv

23h | Videos
Aryan Khan drug case: No evidence found against star kid

Aryan Khan drug case: No evidence found against star kid

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

2
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

3
THREE: A Truly Enviable Address
Corporates

THREE: A Truly Enviable Address

4
SWIFT off? Not so easy
Analysis

SWIFT off? Not so easy

5
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

6
Photo: Collected
Obituary

Denim mogul Nasir Uddin breathes his last