Israel prefers diplomacy on Iran but could act alone, Bennett tells IAEA chief

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett delivers a speech during the annual Yom Hazikaron Remembrance Day ceremony for fallen Israeli soldiers, in the Yad LaBanim Memorial in Jerusalem May 3, 2022. Menahem KAHANA /Pool via REUTERS

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told the UN nuclear watchdog on Friday that Israel would prefer a diplomatic resolution to the standoff over the Iranian nuclear programme but could take independent action, an Israeli statement said.

"Israel reserves the right to self-defence and action against Iran to stop its nuclear programme if the international community fails to do so within the relevant time-frame," it quoted Bennett as telling International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) director Rafael Gross, who arrived on Thursday for talks.