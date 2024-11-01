Israel pounds Beirut's southern suburbs after US truce push

Middle East

Reuters
01 November, 2024, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2024, 04:01 pm

Related News

Israel pounds Beirut's southern suburbs after US truce push

The strikes followed a renewed but as yet of fruitless bout of US-led diplomacy aimed at getting a ceasfire in Gaza and Lebanon

Reuters
01 November, 2024, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2024, 04:01 pm
People stand at a site damaged in the aftermath of Israeli strikes on Beirut&#039;s southern suburbs, amid the ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, Lebanon, November 1, 2024. REUTERS/Mohammed Yassin
People stand at a site damaged in the aftermath of Israeli strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs, amid the ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, Lebanon, November 1, 2024. REUTERS/Mohammed Yassin

Israel pounded Beirut's southern suburbs with a series of powerful airstrikes early on Friday morning after issuing evacuation orders to residents, in the first such strikes in days targeting the dense urban area, Reuters witnesses said.

The Israeli military said it was targetting Hezbollah facilities and assets, an assertion that it has repeated over the course of dozens of strikes over more than a month in the neighborhood where the Iran-backed group holds sway.

The strikes followed a renewed but as yet of fruitless bout of US-led diplomacy aimed at getting a ceasfire in Gaza and Lebanon to stop over a year of fighting between Israel and Iran-backed groups Hamas and Hezbollah.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that Israel and Lebanon were moving toward understandings on what is required for implementing a long-violated UN resolution, 1701, that would be the basis for ending the current conflict.

But time is running thin to get a resolution before US elections on Nov. 5 and Lebanese officials and analysts were pessimistic after reports US envoy Amos Hochstein would not be heading to Beirut from Israel, where he was on Thursday.

The conflict in Lebanon has dramatically escalated over the past five weeks, with most of the 2,800 deaths reported by the Lebanese health ministry for the past 12 months occurring in that period.

Lebanon's prime minister had expressed hope on Wednesday that a ceasefire deal with Israel would be announced within days as Israel's public broadcaster published what it said was a draft agreement providing for an initial 60-day truce.

Top News / World+Biz

Lebanon / Israel-Lebanon / Beirut

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

PHOTO: Abu Saeed Miad

Hyundai Stargazer launched: Tk36.5 lakh, five year coverage and buyback

1d | Wheels
Jahangirnagar University students brought out a procession demanding a ban on student politics on the campus on 20 September. Photo: TBS

What happened to banning political party-based politics on campus?

1d | Panorama
The Spiti Valley in Manali is famous for its view and vast mountains. Photos: Courtesy

Covering the ‘Himachal Circuit’ on a budget

1d | Explorer
During Eid, Puja and other holiday seasons, the coolies earn more as more people travel by trains. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Kamlapur’s coolies chug along as times speed up around them

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

From food to fashion, Bangladesh sees consumption crunch

From food to fashion, Bangladesh sees consumption crunch

2h | Videos
Trump condemns 'attacks on minorities' in Bangladesh

Trump condemns 'attacks on minorities' in Bangladesh

3h | Videos
Trump asked Netanyahu to end the war before winning the election

Trump asked Netanyahu to end the war before winning the election

14h | Videos
How election dates are determined in the United States

How election dates are determined in the United States

16h | Videos