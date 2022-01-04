Israel to open surrogacy to same-sex couples as of next week

Middle East

Hindustan Times
04 January, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2022, 06:17 pm

Related News

Israel to open surrogacy to same-sex couples as of next week

Under the previous regulations, Israeli same-sex couples looking to become parents could not engage a surrogate and were often deterred by the additional costs of finding one abroad

Hindustan Times
04 January, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2022, 06:17 pm
Representational image. PHOTO: REUTERS.
Representational image. PHOTO: REUTERS.

Israel's health minister said Tuesday that same-sex couples will be able to have children through surrogate mothers in Israel starting next week, following a Supreme Court decision made last year.

The court in July annulled parts of a surrogacy law that prevented gay couples from having children through a surrogate in Israel. That move came after the court ruled in 2020 that the law, which had expanded access to single women but excluded gay couples, "disproportionately harmed the right to equality and the right to parenthood" and was unlawful. It gave the government of then-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a year to draw up a new law, but parliament failed to meet the deadline.

The court said last year that the change in the law would take six months to come into effect, on 11 January, to allow the formation of professional guidelines.

"Full equality. That is the simple demand and it is the goal of the LGBT struggle, the long struggle of my community," said Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz, who is openly gay. "Equality before the law and equality of parenthood."

Horowitz said the change in the law would also expand surrogacy to single men and transgender people.

Under the previous regulations, Israeli same-sex couples looking to become parents could not engage a surrogate and were often deterred by the additional costs of finding one abroad.

The state had argued that the law was intended to protect surrogate mothers but the court ruled that it would be possible to strike a balance that would not discriminate.

In contrast with much of the conservative Middle East, Israel is generally tolerant toward its LGBTQ community. Gays serve openly in Israel's military and parliament, and many popular artists and entertainers are openly gay. Nonetheless, obstacles — including the absence of civil marriage that would allow same-sex marriage — remain.

Top News / World+Biz

LGBT / LGBTQ Rights / same-sex marriage

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Adding a mirror on the wall acts as a window, giving a more specious feel while bouncing light around the room. Photo: Courtesy

A minimalist life in a big city: Creating more from less

6h | Habitat
Due to overpopulation and unplanned urbanisation, Dhaka is already an unlivable city. Photo credit: Mumit M

The DAP and its legacy of never-ending changes

8h | Panorama
People who continue to travel to Chhera Dwip seem hardly aware of the ecological damage their visit would cause to the ailing island. Photo: Kamrun Naher Chandni

Why govt plans to save St Martins is falling by the wayside

9h | Panorama
Andy Jassy, Amazon’s new CEO, plans to take “the Chop” meetings where employees must come prepared, avoid ‘blue sky thinking’ and not drain money. Photo: Bloomberg

New Amazon CEO’s scary meetings make Sense

1d | Bloomberg Special

More Videos from TBS

Pakistan launches plastic road project

Pakistan launches plastic road project

2h | Videos
Emma in Tom's love

Emma in Tom's love

2h | Videos
NASA's Spirit Rover Lands on the Mars

NASA's Spirit Rover Lands on the Mars

2h | Videos
Hegra: A carved phenomenon envisioning the past

Hegra: A carved phenomenon envisioning the past

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

3
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

4
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

5
Photo: Collected
Banking

BB governor instructs banks to standardise freshers’ salaries  

6
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

UK plans to end private car ownership