Israel launched missiles at targets near Syria's Damascus

Middle East

Reuters
30 March, 2023, 09:00 am
Last modified: 30 March, 2023, 08:59 am

Smoke rises from the besieged Eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria, February 27, 2018. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
Smoke rises from the besieged Eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria, February 27, 2018. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh

Israel launched "a number of missiles" from the Golan Heights targeting the vicinity of Syria's capital Damascus that left two soldiers wounded and "some material damage," Syrian State Media reported early on Thursday citing a military source.

Syrian air defences confronted the missiles and "shot down some of them," the source added.

For several years, Israel has been mounting attacks on what it has described as Iranian-linked targets in Syria, where Tehran-backed forces, including Lebanon's Hezbollah, have established a presence since deploying to help President Bashar al-Assad in the Syrian civil war that broke out in 2011.

Israel / syria / damascus

