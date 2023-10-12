Israel, Hamas at war: Gaza death toll crosses 1200

Palestinian children injured in Israeli strikes are brought to a hospital, in Gaza City, October 11, 2023. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Israel's military said it was conducting a "large-scale strike" on targets belonging to Hamas in Gaza on Thursday, but gave no details, as Israel formed an emergency unity government, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sitting in a war cabinet with centrist former defence minister Benny Gantz.

The move came as the Israeli military pounds Gaza to root out the Palestinian group Hamas, ahead of a possible ground offensive in the Palestinian coastal strip.

Iran, Syria presidents call for unity on Palestinian support The presidents of Iran and Syria have urged Islamic countries to reach agreement on a position in support of Palestinians, a news agency linked to Iran's top security agency, Nournews, reported on Thursday. Iran, Syria presidents call for unity on Palestinian support "Islamic and Arab countries as well all free people of the world must reach a single position to stop the crimes of the Zionist regime against the oppressed Palestinian people," Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi told his Syrian counterpart over the telephone, Nournews reported. Biden calls Hamas attacks the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust President Joe Biden on Wednesday condemned the attack by Hamas on Israel as the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust. At least 22 US citizens have been killed in the fighting. "This attack was a campaign of pure cruelty — not just hate, but pure cruelty — against the Jewish people," Biden told Jewish leaders gathered at the White House.

Israel targeting 'layer of tunnels' in Gaza, says BBC

The Israeli military says its air strikes are targeting Hamas's network of tunnels in Gaza

Egypt warned Israel days before Hamas struck: US committee chairman

According to BBC, Israel was warned by Egypt of potential violence three days before Hamas' deadly cross-border raid, a US congressional panel chairman has said.

House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee head Michael McCaul told reporters of the alleged warning. "We know that Egypt has warned the Israelis three days prior that an event like this could happen," Mr McCaul told reporters following a closed-door intelligence briefing on Wednesday for lawmakers about the Middle East crisis, according to AFP news agency. "I don't want to get too much into classified, but a warning was given," the Texas Republican added. "I think the question was at what level."

What we know so far:

* Israel's military said it was conducting a "large-scale strike" on targets belonging to Hamas in Gaza on Thursday. It did not provide details.

* Israeli military says death toll now 1,200, more than 2,700 injured, scores taken hostage. The death toll in Gaza has risen to 1,200, with around 5,600 wounded, Palestinian media reported, citing Gaza's health ministry.

* Gaza's southern neighbour Egypt has discussed letting humanitarian aid across the border but is against creating safe corridors for fleeing Palestinian refugees, Egyptian security sources said.

* Israel has put Gaza under "total siege" to stop food and fuel reaching the enclave of 2.3 million people, many poor and dependent on aid. Hamas media said electricity was cut after the only power station stopped working.

* About 340,000 were homeless in Gaza, huddling in UN-designated shelters or shattered streets.

* Eleven workers with the UN Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) have been killed in Israeli air strikes on Gaza, and five members of the ICRC, the organisations said. "Some were killed in their homes with their families.

* Israeli schools, which have been shuttered, will shift to remote learning on Sunday. The online studies "will focus first and foremost on emotional and social aspects, in order to strengthen resilience.

* Israeli shelling hit southern Lebanese towns in response to a fresh rocket attack by Hezbollah.

* Governments around the world have arranged repatriation flights from Tel Aviv as the war escalates.

