Israel FM to Iran: regime threatening destruction deserves destruction

Iran's UN mission said on Friday that if Israel embarks on a "full-scale military aggression" in Lebanon, "an obliterating war will ensue."

Israel Katz, Foreign Minister to the United Nations attends a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on the conflict between Israel and Hamas, at UN headquarters in New York, US, March 11, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/David &#039;Dee&#039; Delgado
Israel Katz, Foreign Minister to the United Nations attends a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on the conflict between Israel and Hamas, at UN headquarters in New York, US, March 11, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said on Saturday that Iran's message of an "obliterating war" made it worthy of destruction. 

⁠"A regime that threatens destruction deserves to be destroyed," Katz said in a post on X. He also said Israel will act with full force against Iran-backed Hezbollah if it does not stop firing at Israel from Lebanon and move away from the border.    

Iran's UN mission said on Friday that if Israel embarks on a "full-scale military aggression" in Lebanon, "an obliterating war will ensue."

The Iranian mission also said in the post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that in such an event "all options, incl. the full involvement of all resistance fronts, are on the table."

Hezbollah has been exchanging fire with Israel since October, in parallel with the Gaza war. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said this week they prefer a diplomatic path to resolving the situation. 

Though Katz is a member of Israel's security cabinet, war policy has largely been led by Netanyahu and a small circle of ministers that includes Gallant, who visited Washington this week for talks on Gaza and Lebanon.

