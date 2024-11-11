Israel Defence Minister Katz says Israel has defeated Hezbollah

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz looks on, amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, in Jerusalem, November 7, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun/File Photo
Israel Defence Minister Israel Katz said on Sunday that his country has defeated Hezbollah and that eliminating its leader Hassan Nasrallah was the crowning achievement.

"Now it is our job to continue to put pressure in order to bring about the fruits of that victory," Katz said during a ceremony at Israel's foreign ministry.

Katz said Israel is not interested in meddling in internal Lebanese politics as Israel has "learned our lessons", but that he hoped an international coalition would capitalise on this opportunity politically and that Lebanon would join other countries in normalising relations with Israel.

