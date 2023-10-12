Israel declines to publish number of Gaza rocket interceptions, unlike in previous wars

Middle East

Reuters
12 October, 2023, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2023, 01:14 pm

Related News

Israel declines to publish number of Gaza rocket interceptions, unlike in previous wars

Israeli officials have previously said they were planning for possible strains on their supplies of anti-rocket interception missiles in the event of especially heavy fighting

Reuters
12 October, 2023, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2023, 01:14 pm
Israel&#039;s Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, as seen from the city of Ashkelon, Israel October 9, 2023. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, as seen from the city of Ashkelon, Israel October 9, 2023. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israel's military indicated on Thursday that it would not publish the number of interceptions of Palestinian rockets that it has carried out in the Gaza war, citing concern that such information would help Hamas.

"I'm not going to tell the enemy the number of our intercepts," spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Richard Hecht told reporters, outlining what appeared to be a departure from past wartime policy.

Israeli officials have previously said they were planning for possible strains on their supplies of anti-rocket interception missiles in the event of especially heavy fighting.

World+Biz

Israel / Palestine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

'Transparency holds key importance for Spanish investors'

4h | Panorama
Israel vs Hamas on the battlefield: When might meets guile

Israel vs Hamas on the battlefield: When might meets guile

1d | Panorama
Photo: TBS/ Salahuddin Ahmed

What should be the minimum wage for garment workers?

1d | Panorama
Cracks run through a partially dried-up river bed. Photo: REUTERS

Unlocking every dollar for a world in crisis

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Mohammed Deif - the Palestinian mastermind

Mohammed Deif - the Palestinian mastermind

11m | TBS World
Apple made its first ‘carbon neutral’ product

Apple made its first ‘carbon neutral’ product

41m | Tech Talk
What world leaders said about the surprise attack by Hamas in Israel?

What world leaders said about the surprise attack by Hamas in Israel?

13h | TBS World
Israel is targeting Palestinian hospitals, mosques and schools

Israel is targeting Palestinian hospitals, mosques and schools

14h | TBS World