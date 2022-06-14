Israel calls for US-led regional force build-up against Iran

Reuters
14 June, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2022, 06:11 pm

Israel calls for US-led regional force build-up against Iran

Reuters
14 June, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2022, 06:11 pm
Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz speaks to media during his visit to 5th Fleet Headquarters Navy Base in Juffair, Bahrain on 3 February 2022. Photo: Reuters
Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz speaks to media during his visit to 5th Fleet Headquarters Navy Base in Juffair, Bahrain on 3 February 2022. Photo: Reuters

Israel and Arab countries that share its worries about Iran should build up a joint force under a US aegis, the Israeli defence minister said on Tuesday ahead of a visit to the region by US President Joe Biden.

Iran nuclear programme, and so-far fruitless international negotiations to revive a 2015 deal capping it, are among issues likely to be on Biden's agenda when he comes to Israel and Saudi Arabia next month. 

In a speech, Defence Minister Benny Gantz cited Israel's security ties with Gulf Arab states that drew closer to it under a 2020 US-sponsored diplomatic drive, as well as Egypt and Jordan, and said there were efforts to expand such cooperation.

"What is needed is not just cooperation, but also a regional force build-up, with American leadership, which would strengthen all parties involved," he said, according to an official transcript.

The original Hebrew did not make clear whether "force" referred to a joint military unit, or more general capabilities.

"On this, we are working continually, for the sake of the security of Israel's citizens," Gantz said.

Saudi Arabia signalled its backing for the so-called Abraham Accords under which the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain forged relations with Israel two years ago. But Riyadh has stopped short of formally recognising neighbouring Israel.

