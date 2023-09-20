Israel bans workers from Gaza as border tensions escalate

Middle East

Reuters
20 September, 2023, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 20 September, 2023, 08:25 pm

Related News

Israel bans workers from Gaza as border tensions escalate

Reuters
20 September, 2023, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 20 September, 2023, 08:25 pm
A view shows an empty Palestinian passenger terminal as Israel bans Gaza workers in punitive measures over border protests, at the Erez crossing in northern Gaza Strip, September 20, 2023. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A view shows an empty Palestinian passenger terminal as Israel bans Gaza workers in punitive measures over border protests, at the Erez crossing in northern Gaza Strip, September 20, 2023. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Israel closed crossing points with Gaza on Wednesday, preventing thousands of workers from getting to their jobs in Israel and the West Bank, following days of border demonstrations that saw Israeli forces open fire and kill a protester a day earlier.

The move stops more than 18,000 Palestinians from crossing for work, depriving the blockaded territory's ailing economy of around $2 million a day, according to local economists.

Protests backed by Hamas, the Islamist group that controls Gaza, have been held for days, against issues ranging from the treatment of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails to Jewish visits to the Al Aqsa mosque compound, a site holy to both Muslims and Jews, who know it as the Temple Mount.

On Tuesday, a Palestinian man was shot and killed by Israeli forces during the protests and 11 others were wounded, according to Gaza health officials.

A spokesperson for Cogat, the Israeli Defence Ministry agency that coordinates with the Palestinians, confirmed that the Erez crossing into Gaza was closed and said it would be re-opened "in accordance with situational assessments."

The border closure, which follows a brief ban on exports from Gaza earlier this month after inspectors found explosives in a consignment of goods, will add pressure to an economy already under strain due a blockade imposed by Israel and Egypt.

"We are too afraid the crossing won't open anytime soon and I go back to living in poverty and need," said one Gaza father of five, who has been sleeping at the Palestinian side of Erez crossing since Sunday evening.

The 18,000 workers permits allowed by Israel bring in significant quantities of cash to a territory where according to IMF figures, per capita income is only a quarter of the level in the West Bank and where unemployment is running at nearly 50%, according to the World Bank.

Ayman Abu Krayyem, the spokesman of the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Labour, said that as a result of the closure 8,000 workers who returned to Gaza because of Israeli Jewish holidays have been stranded in the territory since the ban.

"Those are losing 3.2 million shekel ($842,000) a day. These are important money by which they could help their families and improve their economic conditions…. This is a collective punishment," said Krayyem.

Over the past few weeks, the military said its soldiers had been using riot dispersal means against Palestinians throwing explosives at the border fence along the Gaza Strip.

Egypt and Qatar, two key mediators in previous rounds of fighting, were talking to the two sides in a bid to avoid sliding into a new wave of armed confrontation, said one Palestinian official familiar with those efforts.

World+Biz

Israel / Palestine / Gaza

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Shovy Zibran

Maachh-bhaat for the soul: How Mariam nourishes hearts on the streets of Dhaka

5h | Panorama
Team Bored Tunnelers is a cross-institutional team consisting of six board members: (from let to right) Talha Zubair, Shaekh Mohammad Shithil, Fahin Uddin, Imran Khan, Shahriar Iqbal Mahim and Sibly Noman. Photo: Courtesy

Meet the Bangladesh team in Elon Musk's Not-a-Boring Competition finals

12h | Pursuit
Ahnaf Shahrier Rahman, the author in front of his university in Canada. Photo: Courtesy

Building dreams, memories and a home away from home

13h | Pursuit
When Shahin first came to Dhaka, there were days when he went hungry. He didn&#039;t want any other person to go through the same thing. So, he put a basket of free bread outside his tea stall. Photo: TBS

The brief, viral fame of Shahin Alom's basket of bread

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Azerbaijan launched ‘anti-terrorist activities’ against Armenians again

Azerbaijan launched ‘anti-terrorist activities’ against Armenians again

22m | TBS World
Don't expect prices to go down soon

Don't expect prices to go down soon

4h | TBS Insight
How Union Berlin escaped financial ruin with the help of fans

How Union Berlin escaped financial ruin with the help of fans

2h | TBS SPORTS
Arafah Knit Composite, a leader in the garment accessories industry

Arafah Knit Composite, a leader in the garment accessories industry

3h | TBS SPORTS