Israel and West Bank on edge after more bloodshed

Middle East

Reuters
11 April, 2022, 10:40 am
Last modified: 11 April, 2022, 10:43 am

Related News

Israel and West Bank on edge after more bloodshed

With violence surging after a string of deadly Arab attacks in Israel, a Palestinian man was killed by Israeli soldiers during what local residents said were confrontations with stone-throwers near the West Bank town of Bethlehem, the Palestinian health ministry announced

Reuters
11 April, 2022, 10:40 am
Last modified: 11 April, 2022, 10:43 am
People carry the body of Palestinian woman Ghada Sabatin, who medics said was killed by Israeli forces, during her funeral in Husan in the Israeli-occupied West Bank April 10, 2022. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
People carry the body of Palestinian woman Ghada Sabatin, who medics said was killed by Israeli forces, during her funeral in Husan in the Israeli-occupied West Bank April 10, 2022. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
  • Palestinian woman stabs soldier and is killed - officials
  • Second Palestinian woman shot dead in separate incident
  • Violence follows deadly Arab attacks in Israel
  • Israel mounts raids in West Bank city of Jenin
  • Israeli Jew tries to steal soldier's gun, is shot dead

Israeli forces killed two Palestinian women on Sunday after one ran towards troops and the other stabbed a soldier in separate incidents in the occupied West Bank, Israeli security officials said.

With violence surging after a string of deadly Arab attacks in Israel, a Palestinian man was killed by Israeli soldiers during what local residents said were confrontations with stone-throwers near the West Bank town of Bethlehem, the Palestinian health ministry announced.

The Israeli military said troops shot a Palestinian throwing petrol bombs towards an Israeli vehicle.

The bloodshed has coincided with the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, when Israeli-Palestinian violence has erupted in the past and, last May, spiralled into an 11-day war between Gaza militants and Israel.

In Bethlehem, no weapon was found on the body of a Palestinian woman who was shot and killed after she ignored soldiers' calls and warning fire to stop running towards them, the Israeli military said, adding it had begun an investigation.

Hours later, a Palestinian woman armed with a knife was shot dead after she slightly wounded a paramilitary border policeman in Hebron, outside the Tomb of the Patriarchs, which Muslims call al-Ibrahimi mosque, Israeli security officials said.

Israeli forces have been on high alert following attacks by three members of Israel's Arab minority and two Palestinians from the West Bank that have killed 14 people in Israel since late March.

More than 20 Palestinians, many of them armed militants, have been killed by Israeli forces since January, while Palestinians have reported a rise in violence by Israeli settlers in the West Bank.

Hussein al-Sheikh, a senior Palestinian official, said Israel's expansion of settlements on occupied land Palestinians want for a state and visits by far-right Israelis to the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem have led to escalation.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has said Arab assailants were "trying to destroy us" and were "moved by hatred of Jews and of the State of Israel".

Israeli forces have been mounting raids in and around the West Bank city of Jenin, a militant stronghold, to try to thwart what Bennett has called "a new wave of terrorism".

Top News / World+Biz

Palestine / Israel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

American Economist Tyler Cowen. TBS Sketch.

Too much email? Let your bot answer it

1h | Panorama
Tidy up with these cleaning products

Tidy up with these cleaning products

1h | Brands
Team Jagadish, the winners of Seeds for the Future 2021 Bangladesh, are as pictured (from left to right) Syed Doha Uddin, Sadia Karishma Kabir, Kazi Arham Kabir, Ramisha Raida Karim and Mohtasim Tasnim Zaman. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The right time to plant ‘Seeds for the Future’ is now

1h | Panorama
Things to carry with you during the Baishakh festivities

Things to carry with you during the Baishakh festivities

1h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

What will be the interest rate of foreign loan in future?

What will be the interest rate of foreign loan in future?

15h | Videos
Imran Khan out after losing the no-trust vote

Imran Khan out after losing the no-trust vote

15h | Videos
Man City to face Liverpool on title decider match

Man City to face Liverpool on title decider match

16h | Videos
Light engineering, semiconductor industries also important for 'Vision 41'

Light engineering, semiconductor industries also important for 'Vision 41'

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

2
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

3
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?

4
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

5
Madhu Sudan Malo. Sketch: TBS
Features

A Bangladeshi doctor and his theory to prevent diabetes

6
France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance
Economy

France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance