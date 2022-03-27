Israel and US to work together to prevent nuclear Iran, says Israeli FM

FILE PHOTO Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the prime minister&#039;s office in Jerusalem February 13, 2022. Menahem KahanaPool via REUTERS
FILE PHOTO Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem February 13, 2022. Menahem KahanaPool via REUTERS

Israel and the United States will cooperate in preventing a nuclear-armed Iran despite disagreements they have over an emerging nuclear deal, Israel's foreign minister said on Sunday.

"We have disagreements about a nuclear agreement and its consequences, but open and honest dialogue is part of the strength of our friendship," Yair Lapid said in Jerusalem during a joint press conference with visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"Israel and the United States will continue to work together to prevent a nuclear Iran."

