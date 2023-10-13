Israel and Hamas at war: UN says Israeli military warns 1.1 million Gazans to relocate south

Israeli rescue workers work to remove dead bodies from near a destroyed police station that was the site of a battle following a mass-infiltration by Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip, in Sderot, southern Israel, October 11, 2023. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura

Israel said on Thursday there would be no humanitarian exceptions to its siege of the Gaza Strip until all its hostages were freed.

Washington urged it to protect civilians and the Red Cross warned of a humanitarian catastrophe in the enclave.

The United Nations World Food Programme warned that crucial supplies were running dangerously low in Gaza after Israel imposed a total blockade.

Push to move Palestinians in Gaza is mass displacement: HRW advocate

Omar Shakir, Israel and Palestine director at Human Rights Watch, has warned that Israel's call for 1.1 million Palestinian to leave northern Gaza would constitute mass displacement not seen in decades, reports Al-Jazeera.

"This would amount to displacing 1 million+ Palestinians – displacement on a scale we have not seen since the Nakba," Shakir said in a social media post, referring to the forced displacement of more than 700,000 Palestinians around the establishment of the state of Israel in 1948. This would amount to displacing 1 million+ Palestinians—displacement on a scale we have not seen since the Nakba. The international community must act to prevent a calamity. History will not be kind to those who remain silent. https://t.co/MIqRUhf5sy— Omar Shakir (@OmarSShakir) October 13, 2023 "The international community must act to prevent a calamity. History will not be kind to those who remain silent."

UN says Israeli military warns 1.1 million Gazans to relocate south

Israel's military informed the United Nations early on Friday that the 1.1 million Palestinians in Gaza should relocate to the enclave's south within the next 24 hours, a UN spokesman said, in what Palestinians fear could be a precursor to a planned Israeli ground offensive.

The Israeli military did not immediately provide comment on the warning, which came as Israel amassed tanks near the Gaza border and pounded the Palestinian enclave with air strikes following a deadly Hamas attack in Israel.

Hamas: Warning to leave northern Gaza 'fake propaganda'

A Hamas official says that the UN statement warning that Israel has told people in northern Gaza to leave to the south of the enclave is "fake propaganda", and has urged Palestinians in Gaza not to fall for it, Reuters reports.

Human Rights Watch says Israel used white phosphorus in Gaza, Lebanon

Human Rights Watch on Thursday accused Israel of using white phosphorus munitions in its military operations in Gaza and Lebanon, saying the use of such weapons puts civilians at risk of serious and long-term injury.

Asked for comment on the allegations, Israel's military said it was "currently not aware of the use of weapons containing white phosphorus in Gaza." It did not provide comment on the rights watchdog's allegations of their use in Lebanon.

UN calls for $294 mn for 'urgent needs' in Gaza, occupied West Bank

The United Nations on Thursday issued an emergency appeal for $294 million to address "the most urgent needs" in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, reports AFP.

The funds would be used to help more than 1.2 million people, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said, stressing that aid groups do not have "the resources required to adequately respond to the full range of needs of vulnerable Palestinians."

'Now is the time for war,' says Israel's military chief

Israel's military chief said, "Now is the time for war," as his country amassed tanks near the Gaza Strip ahead of a planned ground invasion to annihilate the Palestinian Hamas group that rules the enclave.

Israel has vowed to retaliate for the attack, the deadliest by Palestinian fighters in Israeli history.

Hamas calls for Friday protests in East Jerusalem, West Bank

Gaza's ruling Hamas called on Palestinians to rise up on Friday in protest at Israel's bombardment of the enclave, urging Palestinians to march to East Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque and clash with Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank, reports Reuters.

Israel has been pounding Gaza with air strikes and artillery fire in retaliation for a Hamas rampage in Israel this week that has killed at least 1,300 people, the deadliest attack on civilians in Israeli history. More than 1,500 Palestinians have been killed.

To Read More on Israel-Hamas War

CONFLICT

* US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Israeli government showed him photographs and videos of Hamas atrocities, including of a baby riddled with bullets, soldiers beheaded and young people burned. "It's simply depravity in the worst imaginable way. It almost defies comprehension."

* Israel's public broadcaster Kan said the Israeli death toll had risen to more than 1,300. Scores of Israeli and foreign hostages were taken back to Gaza; Israel says it has identified 97 of them.

* Gaza authorities said more than 1,400 Palestinians have been killed and more than 6,000 wounded. Ten Palestinian medics were among the dead.

* European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen and European Parliament president Roberta Metsola will visit Israel on Friday.

* Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas condemned violence against civilians. "We reject the practices of killing civilians or abusing them on both sides because they contravene morals, religion and international law," Wafa news agency Wafa quoted him as saying.

* Egypt said it was directing international aid flights for Gaza to an airport in Sinai near the Gaza border. Egypt signalled that any exodus of Gazans across its border would be unacceptable.

* The Palestinian prime minister said he was working with Egypt to open corridors to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza and to put an immediate end to what he called "crimes committed by the Israeli army and settlers."

* Israel's El Al Airlines said it would operate flights this Saturday from the United Sts and Asia to bring back reservists, breaking a 40-year policy of not flying on the Jewish Sabbath.

HUMAN IMPACT

* Israeli air strikes have made major cemeteries in Gaza dangerous to reach so mourning families are burying their dead in informal graveyards dug in empty lots. "As Gaza loses power, hospitals lose power, putting newborns in incubators and elderly patients on oxygen at risk," said the ICRC's regional director.

* An Israeli family fears for an ailing grandmother driven off by Hamas gunmen. "She has heart issues. She watched her husband die right in front of her. And right after they got her on (a) motorcycle and she had to hold the terrorist who just murdered her husband," a family member said.

* When Israel called up its reservists and declared war this week, the response was swift and overwhelming."This is different, this is unprecedented, the rules have changed," said one.

MARKETS AND BUSINESS

* Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said the conflict added to already high uncertainty over the global economic outlook, which has made it difficult for the central bank to navigate monetary policy.

* Israel's parliamentary finance committee approved a plan to provide a state guarantee of $6 billion to cover insurance against war risks to Israeli airlines.

* Airlines wrestled with the safety risk of evacuation operations, Carriers including Dutch KLM cancelled flights while sister airline Air France mounted a special relief flight chartered by the French foreign ministry.

The US State Department will begin offering charter flights to Europe to help Americans leave Israel if they want starting Friday

Disclaimer: The news in the thread was sourced from BBC, Al Jazeera, Reuters and other international news sites.