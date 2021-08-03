Israel able to 'act alone' against Iran after ship attack, PM says

03 August, 2021, 06:25 pm
Israel able to 'act alone' against Iran after ship attack, PM says

"We are working to rally the world, but at the same time we also know to act alone," Bennett said on Tuesday during a tour of Israel's northern border

Far-right politician Naftali Bennett delivers a statement in the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament, in Jerusalem May 30, 2021. Yonatan Sindel/Pool via REUTERS
Far-right politician Naftali Bennett delivers a statement in the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament, in Jerusalem May 30, 2021. Yonatan Sindel/Pool via REUTERS

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that Israel was capable of acting alone against Iran, after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken predicted a "collective" response to an attack last week on an Israeli-managed tanker off the coast of Oman.

"We are working to rally the world, but at the same time we also know to act alone," Bennett said on Tuesday during a tour of Israel's northern border.

Israel, the United States and Britain have blamed Iran for the incident, a charge Tehran has denied.

